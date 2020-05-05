Karl Marx's 202nd birth anniversary on May 5: Famous quotes of the greatest socio-economic crusader

Today (May 5) is the 202nd birth anniversary of legendary philosopher and social thinker Karl Marx. The philosophy and socio-political theories of Marx have not only changed the shape of civilisations, but also gave them a new direction of life. Born on May 5, 1818, Marx belonged to Germany and he had played an important role in giving voice to the discriminated proletariat class, who were burdened with high taxes and were facing exploitation.

Marx theory of socialism -- which is popularly known as Marxism - explained what was right for the society, politics, economics and development of a nation. He asserted that capitalism was the root cause for all the exploitation faced by the peasants and the proletariat class across the world. Marx gave his popular theory which said that 'all private property should be abolished' and the 'means of production should be owned by the producers'.

On Marx's 202nd birth anniversary, let's look at some of this famous quotes:

1. Workers of the world unite; you have nothing to lose but your chains

2. Religion is the opium of the masses.

3. Revolutions are the locomotives of history.

4. History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.

5. The history of all previous societies has been the history of class struggles.

6. The theory of Communism may be summed up in one sentence: Abolish all private property.

7. Necessity is blind until it becomes conscious. Freedom is the consciousness of necessity.

8. The production of too many useful things results in too many useless people.

9. Last words are for fools who haven't said enough.