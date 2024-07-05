UK Election Results 2024: Keir Starmer Likely To Lead As Exit Polls Show Major Setback For Rishi Sunak | Latest Updates

UK Elections Results Latest Updates: If the exit poll prediction on Thursday is any right, Britain’s next Prime Minister will be Labour Party’s Keir Starmer. As per the poll forecast cited by Associated Press, voters have punished the governing Conservatives after 14 years of economic and political upheaval as the Labour is projected to secure around 410 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, while the Conservatives are expected to win 131 seats.

In Britain, voters use paper ballots, marking their choices with a pencil, and the votes are then counted manually. The final results are expected by Friday morning.

Here Are Key Highlights In UK Election Results 2024:

Reform UK, a new anti-immigration party, has won its first seat in the general election. Lee Anderson, who used to be a Conservative deputy chairman but switched to Reform a few months ago, kept his seat in Ashfield, central England, with 43% of the vote, reported news agency AP. According to AP, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, a prominent Conservative Party member, has been defeated in the general election. Shapps lost the Welwyn Hatfield seat, located north of London, to his Labour Party opponent Andrew Lewin by nearly 4,000 votes or 8 percentage points. At 55, Shapps is the highest-ranking Cabinet minister to lose his seat so far. Labour is expected to win around 410 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, while the Conservatives are projected to get only 131 seats, according to exit polls. This would be the lowest number of seats the Conservatives have had in almost 200 years, leaving the party in chaos. Thousands of election workers are counting millions of ballots at centers nationwide, as the Conservatives grapple with a historic defeat that has left the party in turmoil and is expected to trigger a leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Polling stations closed at 10 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) on Thursday, and an exit poll indicated that Keir Starmer's left-leaning Labour Party is on track to win a large majority.

(With inputs from AP)