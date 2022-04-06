Kinder products linked to salmonella outbreak; company recalls surprise chocolate eggs

New Delhi: UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA) has advised customers not to eat certain Kinder products with best before dates between July 11, 2022, and October 7, 2022, after a possible link was found to cases of salmonella.

Investigations, led by UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, have found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and a specific product produced by the Ferrero company.

Following the warning on April 2, Ferrero took the precautionary step to undertake a product withdrawal and recall with immediate effect whilst investigations continue. Ferrero said the affected chocolate was manufactured in Belgium and the recall may be extended to other countries.

The recall by the Italian confectionery company affects single and multipack Kinder Surprise eggs, a popular treat marketed at children containing small collectable toys inside a chocolate shell.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency has informed that at least 63 cases of illness linked to the products had been identified, the majority of which are children under 5 years old.

"We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall," Tina Potter, the FSA's Head of Incidents, said.

Symptoms of salmonella

Symptoms of salmonella, also called salmonellosis, typically resolve themselves within a few days and include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever. However, symptoms can be more severe and lead to hospitalisation, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected is advised to adhere to good hygiene practices such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible, if you have symptoms.

(With agency inputs)