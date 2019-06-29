Kithana acha he Modi: Australian PM Scott Morrison tweets selfie with PM Modi at G20 Summit

NEW DELHI/OSAKA: Narendra Modi has been winning hearts with selfies long before he was elected as the Prime Minister of India. His customary selfies with Bollywood celebrities, national and regional leaders, and citizens have often gone viral, making headlines.

And now, the selfie craze with PM Modi has reached the G20 Summit being held at Japan's Osaka.

Stealing away some moments from their hectic schedule, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison posed for a quick selfie, celebrating their bonhomie. Morrison later tweeted the image.

“Kithana acha he Modi (How nice is Modi)! #G20OsakaSummit,” wrote the newly elected Australian Prime Minister in Hindi.

Soon the tweet went viral, garnering over 3.8 retweets and 15000+ likes in just four hours.

PM Modi soon tweeted back, "Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship! @ScottMorrisonMP"

Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship! @ScottMorrisonMP https://t.co/RdvaWsqlwY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2019

Both the leaders are in Japan to attend the 14th G20 Summit in Osaka. Apart from participating in the summit, Morrison and Modi are busy holding a string of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the summit. PM Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the summit on Saturday night.

Shortly before departing for India, PM Modi will host a final bilateral with Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Last month, the two leaders congratulated each other on their respective election victories and pledged to work together.