On September 17th, members of the terrorist organization Hezbollah suffered casualties when their pagers exploded, leaving nearly 3,000 people injured. Now, reports of new explosions through radio sets in Lebanon are emerging. Both incidents are being blamed on the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad. In today's DNA, Zee News analysed how pager bombs reached Hezbollah.

For the past 24 hours, the world has been asking two key questions: Is Israel behind the pager and radio set explosions in Lebanon, and what technology was used to detonate thousands of pagers simultaneously? As always, Israel has not claimed responsibility for the pager attacks targeting Hezbollah members. However, global consensus seems to suggest that Mossad is indeed behind this attack, which targeted over 4,000 Hezbollah militants. Several theories have surfaced regarding the attack, but one seems more plausible than others: the idea that explosives were pre-planted in Hezbollah's pagers. How did Mossad carry out such a shocking mission?

The tension between Israel and Hezbollah continues to rise. In response to Hezbollah's drone attacks, the Israeli military targeted senior Hezbollah commanders with missile strikes and bombings. Suspecting that their location was being tracked via mobile phones, Hezbollah shifted to using pagers.

Around four months ago, an order was placed for 5,000 pagers for Hezbollah through proxy companies. Following the explosions, the Lebanese Defense Ministry issued a statement revealing that the pagers were manufactured by a Taiwanese company. However, the Taiwanese company clarified that the pagers were actually produced by a Hungarian company licensed to manufacture the brand.

This has led to speculation that the explosives were planted in Hungary itself. According to a report by the American newspaper, The New York Post, the pagers were fitted with PETN, a highly lethal explosive, before reaching Lebanon.

One major question remains: even if the explosives were planted months in advance, how were they detonated simultaneously? A new theory has emerged suggesting that a malware was embedded in the pagers, causing the batteries to overheat and explode, which then triggered the PETN. In intelligence operations, this type of sabotage is known as Supply Chain Infiltration." Mossad has been accused of conducting such operations in the past as well.