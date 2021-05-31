हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
South Korea

Korean Air gets 5-star Airline rating for COVID-19 safety

Korean Air received a 5-star airline rating by Skytrax, for the highest level of safety measures related to the prevention of COVID-19.

Korean Air gets 5-star Airline rating for COVID-19 safety
Image credit: Pixabay

Seoul: Korean Air announced on May 27 that it has been selected as a 5-star airline by Skytrax, receiving the highest level of safety rating related to the prevention of COVID-19.

Skytrax is an airline rating and consulting agency based in London, UK.

Since last year, this institution has evaluated the safety level of COVID-19 for airlines around the world and has been giving grades from 1 star to 5 star (COVID-19 airline safety rating).

Korean Air was selected as the top five-star airline in the World Airline Star Rating, which is Skytrax`s airline service quality evaluation in 2020.

Korean Air President Ki-hong Woo said, "I am delighted to receive a 5-star rating in the Skytrax COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating, which focuses on the safety, cleanliness and quarantine efforts of airlines. Through "Care First", we are strengthening communication taking into account customers` point of view so that they can safely board the plane."

"I would like to express my gratitude to all the employees who are struggling on the front line even in the midst of the COVID-19 situation," he said.

Korean Air has created a Care First program information page on its website to provide comprehensive information on quarantine activities.

Through this page, passengers can check the latest information on quarantine activities and immigration by Korean Air at each stage of air travel, such as in-flight disinfection, activation of non-face-to-face procedures, passenger temperature check, the distance between passengers, and strengthening of in-flight hygiene. 

Tags:
South KoreaKorean AirCOVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 safetySkyTrax
