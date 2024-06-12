Kuwait Fire: 40 Indians Killed, 50 Injured As Massive Blaze Engulfs Entire Building In Mangaf

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a block housing workers in Kuwait's Mangaf on Wednesday, killing at least 40 Indians and injuring more than 50 others, Zee News TV reported.

The blaze broke out early Wednesday morning from a kitchen in the six-storey building near the Mangaf area of Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate, officials said.

Approximately 160 individuals live in a building, reportedly all workers in the same company and many of them of Indian origins.

"In connection with the tragic fire-accident involving Indian workers today, Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246. All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on the microblogging site X.

As per reports, Indians constitute 21 per cent of the total population of Kuwait.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed that there are 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait City. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information," EAM said.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he added.

Kuwait Times reported that Kuwait's Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah instructed police to detain the owner of the Mangaf building where the fire broke out.