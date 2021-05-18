हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lahore reports highest number of critical COVID-19 patients in Pakistan

Image credit:Twitter

Lahore: Witnessing the highest number of critical COVID-19 patients in the country, Pakistan`s Lahore has reported 221 coronavirus patients who were struggling for life on ventilators in the city.

According to Dawn, Pakistan`s Punjab reported 44 COVID-19 deaths and 1,700 new infections during the last 24 hours. Official figures show that Lahore is at the top among 16 cities of the country housing the largest number of critical patients followed by Multan and Karachi.

Apart from Lahore, 85 patients in Multan and 55 in Karachi were also struggling with the disease critically.

Similarly, Lahore is also the second among these 16 cities of the country where the largest number with 329 patients of the virus were on high flow oxygen followed by Faisalabad with 232 cases.

The bed occupancy rate in the intensive care units of both public and private hospitals in Lahore was 64.4 percent while in high dependency units 29.5 per cent, reported Dawn.

The total number of Covid deaths in Pakistan`s Punjab reached 9,411, according to the official figures released by the Punjab government on Monday (May 17).

Of the total new positive cases reported during the last 24 hours, 713 were reported from Lahore and the rest from Lodhran, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang, Bahawal-nagar, Khushab, Layyah, Sheikhupura, Norowal, Gujrat, Kasur, Okara, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh Sialkot, Chiniot, Jehlum, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Khanewal, Nankana Sahib and Hafizabad.

Pakistan reported 135 more deaths from the coronavirus in a single day on Tuesday (May 18), while more than 2,500 new cases of the virus emerged in a single day as well, taking the toll of a total number of cases to 882,928, as per the National Command and Operation Centre(NCOC). 
 

