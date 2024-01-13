Lai Ching-te, Seen As 'Troublemaker' By China, Wins Taiwan Presidential Polls

Taipei: Taipei: In a historic win, Lai Ching-te, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, has triumphed in the highly anticipated Taiwanese presidential polls, securing his position as the nation's next leader. This marks the third consecutive victory for the DPP, following Tsai Ing-wen's two terms as Taiwan's President since 2016.

Dominant Victory For Lai Ching-te

According to the Central Election Commission report, Lai garnered over 5 million votes, securing more than 40 per cent of the vote share, based on counts from over 90 per cent of polling stations as of 7:45 pm (local time). The previously undecided voters split three ways, giving Lai a substantial seven-point lead over Kuomintang candidate Hou Yu-ih, who received 33 per cent of the total votes. Taiwan People's Party candidate Ko Wen-je secured third place with 26 per cent of the national vote, surpassing expectations.

Lai's Pledges For The Future

Former Tainan Mayor Lai, in his election speech, pledged to prioritize national defense, economic growth, and collaboration with democratic allies. Emphasizing his commitment to maintaining the cross-strait status quo, he vowed to form a government based on individuals' capabilities rather than party affiliations. This, he believes, will enable an effective response to challenges, fostering unity among the Taiwanese people.

Comprehensive Policy Initiatives

Lai outlined a comprehensive agenda, focusing on value-based diplomacy, cross-strait stability, defense self-sufficiency, economic upgrading, energy transition, youth investment, housing justice, and educational equality. He envisions shaping Taiwan into "a stable and indispensable force in the international community."

Beijing's Expected Disapproval

Anticipating Beijing's displeasure, Lai's victory is likely to spark protests from China, which favored the China-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) and candidate Hou Yu-ih in power. The Taiwan Affairs Office in China has labelled Lai as an "obstinate Taiwan independence worker," predicting "cross-strait confrontation and conflict."

Taiwan's Defiance Against Chinese Intimidation

With China increasing military activities around Taiwan in recent years, including frequent incursions into the air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and naval presence near maritime borders, Lai's presidency signals a clear stance against Chinese intimidation.

Elections In Taiwan

Earlier in the day, outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen encouraged citizens to cast their ballots, emphasizing the importance of the democratic process. The voter turnout, described as positive, reached 70 per cent in major cities, despite minor incidents reported at several polling stations.

Global Attention On Taiwan

As Taiwan witnesses a change in leadership amidst escalating tensions with China, the world is closely watching the election results and anticipating Taiwan's response to its authoritarian neighbour's increasing threats. The upsurge in rail and road traffic as citizens returned home to cast their votes underscores the significance of this election on the international stage.