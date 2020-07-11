हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nepal

Landslides kill 15 people in Nepal; 37 dead in last 48 hours

Meanwhile, the government has mobilised the Army and police personnel to carry out rescue operations.

File Photo (PTI)

Kathmandu: Fifteen people were killed in a landslide caused by incessant rains in western Nepal on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the landslips in the last 48 hours in the country to 37, the home ministry said.

All the 15 deaths were reported from Myagdi district, it said.

Fifteen people, who were buried in the landslide in the district, are still missing, it said.

Earlier on Friday, 22 people were killed in different incidents of landslides across Nepal.

The total number of deaths due to landslips in the country in the past 48 hours has reached 37.

Meanwhile, the government has mobilised the Army and police personnel to carry out rescue operations.

Narayani and other major rivers in the country have swollen due to continuous downpour.

Meteorological Department on Friday had forecast that the monsoon rains will last for another three days.

