positive approach

Learning something differently: Teacher makes students say positive affirmations in mirror

A teacher from the US made students say positive affirmations in front of the mirror. Gardening a big round of applause from social media users. 

Learning something differently: Teacher makes students say positive affirmations in mirror
Screenshot from the video posted by The Honest Company on Instagram

New Delhi: A new approach for spreading positivity among students is going on at Kindezi at Gideon Elementary School in Atlanta, Georgia. Neffiteria Acher, a fourth-grade teacher, is the superstar who went viral for her method of teaching.

In a video posted by 'The Honest Company' on Instagram, Neffiteria can be seen holding a mirror in class while her students say positive affirmations about themselves. "I am smart, I am a good person, and I am strong and independent," the children said.

The video has gone viral with millions of views online.

Speaking to FOX Television Stations, Neffiteria Acher said, "I practice these affirmations with myself too. My daughter who's 5 years old also practices this and I have seen a tremendous amount of confidence and self-value increase with her. So I decided to do it with our students".  

 

 

