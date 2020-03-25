LeT along with Haqqani Network behind Gurudwara attack in Kabul, suspects Indian Intelligence

New Delhi: Indian Intelligence Agencies believes that Lashkar e Tayibba and Haqqani Network are responsible for the terrorist attack on Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. Terrorists attacked the Gurudwara in the Shor bazar area of Kabul early morning when 150 people were at the worship, killing at least 27 people. Terrorists wanted to target Indian diplomats visiting Gurudwara at the time of the attack, according to reports.

Indian Agencies have gathered inputs on the involvement of Haqqni network and Lashkar e-Toiba in the deadly attack, which has been orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI.

Afghan security sources speaking to Afghan Media also stated that the Haqqani network, an ISI controlled group that is part of the Taliban, wanted to attack the Indian mission in Kabul but failed due to tight security. Since they were not able to attack the Indian mission, they attacked the Gurudwara instead.

Pakistan is reportedly promoting ISKP and other groups as a check on the Taliban.

"Taliban will deny so that they are projected as a responsible organisation in line with US Taliban agreement. ISI will use the name of ISKP or unknown outfits to claim responsibility" an officer working with a Central Security establishment told Zee News.

"This attack is clear message to India and a signal to curtail indian influence in Afghanistan in the near future," said another officer.

After the attack, ISIL claimed to have killed and injured 150 people, according to the group's Amaq website.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid later tweeted to clarify that the Taliban were not involved. Under the Taliban rule, all minorities including Sikh were asked to identify them by wearing yellow armbands.

As per Reuters news agency, the death toll was slightly higher, adding more than 30 people were killed and 42 wounded, 20 of whom were in a serious condition.

This is the deadliest attack since the peace deal was signed between the US and Taliban in Doha, where the US has agreed to completely withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.