'Let That Sink In': Musk, Trump Supporters Flood X With Memes After Historic Win

In a memorable and meme-filled reaction to the US election results on Wednesday, X owner Elon Musk led the social media brigade in responding to Donald Trump’s historic victory. Musk, known for his often provocative social media presence, didn't hold back, dropping posts that ranged from sharp satire to outright mockery.

As initial results started pouring in, Musk was one of the first to kick off the online celebration. He posted a now-familiar photo of himself holding a sink, a nod to his 2022 visit to X headquarters. “Let that sink in,” he captioned the post again, only this time with a twist—the background was swapped for an interior view of the White House, amplifying the symbolism.

An hour later, Musk kept the momentum going by uploading a picture of a SpaceX rocket, captioned, “The future is gonna be fantastic.” The post hinted at Musk’s optimism and enthusiasm, perhaps toward a new political chapter, or perhaps for something entirely Musk-like—an irreverent comment left to interpretation.

The memes didn’t stop there. Among the circulating visuals was a light-hearted yet eyebrow-raising video of Trump dancing to the energetic beats of Ranveer Singh’s Bollywood hit “Malhari” from *Bajirao Mastani*. The humorous video rapidly gained traction across social media.

Another standout post came from X user Peter Hague, a self-identified “solutionist” with a PhD in astrophysics. Hague shared a picture of the now-famous Instagram squirrel, Peanut, who had been euthanized by US officials, with the loaded caption, “Tell Kamala. I want her to know it was me.” This was a direct jab at the Biden administration, which had faced heavy criticism from Trump supporters over the incident involving Peanut.

Adding to the meme lineup, a user named Rothmus referenced Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who faced scrutiny over her womanhood after winning Olympic gold in Paris, quipping, “I haven’t seen a man beat a woman this bad since the Olympics.” The controversial post drew both laughter and critique, underscoring the raw and uninhibited nature of the social media reaction.

Trump supporters didn’t hold back either, sharing multiple edited images of Trump celebrating with various backdrops. In one such meme, Trump and Musk appeared together to the upbeat soundtrack of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive.” Another viral image showed Trump carrying two garbage bags labeled with photos of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This one had a backstory—during a campaign, Biden had referred to Trump’s supporters as “garbage,” a comment Trump evidently didn’t forget. Playing into the narrative, Trump made a public appearance in a garbage truck at a rally and playfully asked his supporters, “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

The humor continued with an image of Trump at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Pennsylvania, handing out fries with a bold caption, “Bye bye, Kamala.” The photo captured yet another moment in a lively series of online responses marking the latest chapter in America’s highly polarized political landscape.

Elon Musk, joined by a flurry of Trump supporters and meme creators, left no corner of the internet untouched with reactions ranging from clever wordplay to pop-culture references, setting the stage for a vibrant post-election online experience.