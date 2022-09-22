‘Let women decide their attire’: Sadhguru slams Iran over Hijab rules

“Neither the religious nor the lecherous should determine how women should dress. Let women decide how they want to be attired,” tweeted Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, referring to the ongoing anti-Hijab protests in Iran. Protests in Iran erupted after 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police for wearing the hijab too loosely.

“May this retributive culture of punishing someone for what they wear be put to an end, religious or otherwise,” added Sadhguru voicing his support for the rights of women.

The post has garnered thousands of retweets since published and people are appreciating Sadhguru’s wisdom and guidance on this issue of global significance.

Mahsa Amini was visiting the capital city Tehran when she was detained by the morality police accusing her of violating the law requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab and their arms and legs with loose clothing. She was allegedly hit on her head, after which she slipped into a coma, causing her death.

Protests since her death continue to intensify and have now spread to 20 Iranian cities including the capital city Tehran. Videos have surfaced online showing women waving their headscarves in the air or burning them.

Nine people are now reported to have been killed at protests in what now appears to be the largest displays of defiance of the Islamic Republic’s rule in years. The country has curbed access to social media networks Instagram and WhatsApp in an effort to quell the protests.

It is not the first time the Indian Yogi has strongly opined over matters of critical importance related to freedom of choice. In the past, concerned over women's rights after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Sadhguru had urged action from the major powers of the world in safeguarding their rights.

“It is heartbreaking even to think what will happen to the women & girl children of #Afghanistan. The World cannot just be onlookers. It is important that major Powers in the World must exert their influence & power in ensuring their sufferings are minimized,” Sadhguru had tweeted.