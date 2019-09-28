Will Pakistan acknowledge that it provides pension to listed terrorists? India's reply to Imran Khan at UNGA

New Delhi: Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), exercised India's right to reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday.

Maitra said that Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation "qualifies as brinkmanship not statesmanship"and further asked if "Pakistan will acknowledge that it provides pension to listed terrorists?"

"What was heard from Imran Khan was a callous portrayal of the world in a binary term. Us vs Them... Rich vs Poor... North vs South... Developed vs Developing and Muslims vs Others," she said.

She added that Khan's speech script fosters divisiveness at the UN and attempts to sharpen differences and stir hatred are simply put hate speech.

Imran Khan has invited UN observer to show that there is no militant organisation, she said and asked, "Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the United Nations in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list?"

"Rarely has the General Assembly witnessed such misuse, rather abuse, of an opportunity to reflect. Words matter in diplomacy. Invocation of words such as 'pogrom', 'bloodbath', 'racial superiority', 'pick up the gunfight' till end reflect a medieval mindset and not 21st century vision," Maitra further said in reply to Khan's speech at UNGA.