Imran Khan Attack Live Updates: Former Pakistan PM injured during assassination bid
Imran Khan, along with several others has been shot at in an assassination attempt in Pakistan. He had started a long march from Lahore to Islamabad last Friday to demand the restoration of democracy in the country.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been injured in a firing incident near his container during a long 'Azadi' march he was carrying out to protest against the ruling coalition. According to the police, Imran Khan was taking out a march in Wazirabad area on Thursday. At the same time, firing was done near Imran Khan's container. Following the firing, there was a stampede during the march. Everyone including the PTI leaders on the container panicked. At the time of the firing, the convoy had reached near Zafarali Khan Chowk, reported ARY News. Imran Khan was reportedly injured as shots were fired near his long march container. The media reports quoting sources said that there are reports of 5 people injured in the firing incident. Those injured in the firing are being shifted to the hospital in ambulances, it added. Furthermore, ARY News while quoting sources said the alleged shooter has been detained.
A firing was reported near the container of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s container near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad, Pakistan media reports. pic.twitter.com/mv5WvQIm7W
— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
