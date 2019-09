India and Pakistan will speak in the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which is underway in Geneva and Islamabad is all set to raise the Jammu and Kashmir issue on Tuesday. Both the countries have deployed their big guns for the "diplomatic offensive". The Indian delegation is led by Ajay Bisaria, the India High Commissioner to Pakistan who was sent back after Pakistan unilaterally downgraded ties, and Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary East.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is himself in Geneva along with country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Representative on Diplomatic Outreach, Tehmina Januja. The country's address at the gathering is expected to take place at 3 pm (IST) on Tuesday. Qureshi is the first speaker at the UNHRC and India's right of reply will follow at 3.30 pm (IST).

Ever since India abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu-Kashmir, Pakistan has unsuccessfully tried to internationalise the issue. Notwithstanding the diabolic rhetoric from the neighbouring country, New Delhi has made it clear that the issue is "strictly internal" to India.

