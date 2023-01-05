LIVE Updates | Bomb Cyclone in California US with Heavy Rain, Storm, Floods: Cyclone’ rains reach Southern California; Gov declares state of emergency

Bomb Cyclone US California Live Updates: Southern California is getting hit Thursday from the most powerful showers being produced by a “bomb cyclone” that formed off the coast this week. The storm, which arrived Wednesday, is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to most areas with even higher totals in the mountains and foothills. Forecasters are also warning of dangerous thunderstorms Thursday, which could drop several inches of rain in a short amount of time.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday throughout California to “keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” he said in a statement. The declaration allows emergency crews to mobilize quickly and prepare for flash floods, debris flows and other crises.