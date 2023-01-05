topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | Bomb Cyclone in California US with Heavy Rain, Storm, Floods: Cyclone’ rains reach Southern California; Gov declares state of emergency

Bomb Cyclone US California Live Updates: State authorities have requested the residents to avoid any kind of non-essential travel on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as the storm reaches its peak. 

Bomb Cyclone US California Live Updates: Southern California is getting hit Thursday from the most powerful showers being produced by a “bomb cyclone” that formed off the coast this week. The storm, which arrived Wednesday, is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to most areas with even higher totals in the mountains and foothills. Forecasters are also warning of dangerous thunderstorms Thursday, which could drop several inches of rain in a short amount of time.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday throughout California to “keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” he said in a statement. The declaration allows emergency crews to mobilize quickly and prepare for flash floods, debris flows and other crises.

05 January 2023
21:01 PM

Communities in California were pummelling by heavy rain and strong gusts on Wednesday as a powerful storm swept onshore. In Kirkwood Meadows, a community 78 miles to the east of Sacramento, the winds gusted to 119 mph on Wednesday night. Near Lake Tahoe, which is a short distance to the north of Kirkwood Meadows, wind gusts reached over 100 mph. A wind gust of 132 mph was reported in Alpine Meadows, which is situated on Lake Tahoe's northwest shore. The strongest wind gusts out of all those that were recorded occurred in Northern and Interior California.

20:37 PM

20:27 PM

In Sonoma County, a child – about age 1 or 2 – was killed Wednesday when a redwood tree fell on a home.

20:26 PM

State of emergency declared in California as storm turns into bomb cyclone.

