topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
UK WEATHER UPDATES

London Snowfall Today UK Weather Forecast LIVE Updates: Schools closed, trains cancelled amid further warnings of snow and ice in London- Check latest weather updates

Snowfall in London, UK LIVE Updates: According to the weather forecast the temperatures could go as low as -15 degrees Celsius, scroll down for the latest updates on London snowfall.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 05:26 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

London Snowfall Today UK Weather Forecast LIVE Updates: Schools closed, trains cancelled amid further warnings of snow and ice in London- Check latest weather updates
LIVE Blog

London Weather: Heavy snowfall blanketed parts of Britain on Monday, disrupting airports, train networks and roads in London, while two coal plants have been put on standby in case of a power crunch over winter. Operations in many parts of the city's underground network were either suspended or faced delays, while motorways witnessed gridlocks due to snow. London's Gatwick and Stansted airports warned that the conditions could disrupt flight schedules.

The snow caused issues for commuters and holidaymakers at the start of a fortnight where rail workers and border officials plan industrial action. Southeastern, which operates rail services into London, advised passengers not to travel due to severe disruption caused by snow and ice. 

Britain's weather agency issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in London and south-east England. The weather could result in temperatures as low as -15 degrees Celsius, according to the latest forecast.

Stay Tuned to ZEE News for live and latest updates on UK Snowfall

12 December 2022
17:24 PM

London Snowfall UK Weather Forecast LIVE Updates

Southeastern, which operates rail services into London, advised passengers not to travel due to severe disruption caused by snow and ice.

17:13 PM

London UK Snowfall Live Updates

Britain's weather agency issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in London and south-east England.

UK Weather UpdatesUK SnowfallLondon snowfallweather londonlondon snowfall todaysnowfall uklondon snowfall 2022London newslondon temperaturetemperature in londonlondon snow forecastaverage snowfall in london

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections