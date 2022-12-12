London Snowfall Today UK Weather Forecast LIVE Updates: Schools closed, trains cancelled amid further warnings of snow and ice in London- Check latest weather updates

London Weather: Heavy snowfall blanketed parts of Britain on Monday, disrupting airports, train networks and roads in London, while two coal plants have been put on standby in case of a power crunch over winter. Operations in many parts of the city's underground network were either suspended or faced delays, while motorways witnessed gridlocks due to snow. London's Gatwick and Stansted airports warned that the conditions could disrupt flight schedules.

The snow caused issues for commuters and holidaymakers at the start of a fortnight where rail workers and border officials plan industrial action. Southeastern, which operates rail services into London, advised passengers not to travel due to severe disruption caused by snow and ice.

Britain's weather agency issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in London and south-east England. The weather could result in temperatures as low as -15 degrees Celsius, according to the latest forecast.