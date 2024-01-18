LIVE Updates | Pakistan Air Strikes On Iran: Seven Civilians Killed As Pak Bombs Baloch Hideouts

New Delhi: Pakistan has bombed Baluchi separatist camps in Iran, in a counter-attack to Iran’s earlier airstrike on Pakistani territory, the Pakistani foreign ministry said. The airstrikes targeted the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), a rebel group that wants to secede from Pakistan. The Iranian media reported that the Pakistani missiles killed seven civilians, all non-Iranians, in a village in the Sistan-Baluchistan province that borders Pakistan.

Pakistan said that the strikes were an intelligence-based operation and that its sole objective was to protect its own security and national interest. It also said that it respected Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The strikes came after Iran claimed that it had attacked the bases of Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group that has links to Israel, inside Pakistan. Pakistan denied Iran’s claim and said that the Iranian strike killed two children and injured three others in a “unprovoked violation” of its airspace.