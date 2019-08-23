Live: PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in France from UNESCO headquarters

23 August 2019, 14:28 PM
I am thankful to the France government, President Macaron for welcoming me so that I could meet you all here, says PM Modi.
23 August 2019, 14:26 PM
PM Modi says, "When France won the Football World Cup, India celebrated their victory with equal joy. In the matters of sadness as well, India has stood strong with the French country.
23 August 2019, 14:25 PM
PM Narendra Modi begins addressing the Indian diaspora at the UNESCO headquaters in France. PM says that India and France's friendship has been strong since decades. There is no issue on which both countries have not agreed ever.