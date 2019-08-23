close

Live: PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in France from UNESCO headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Indian diaspora on Friday afternoon in France from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters as the first leg of his three-nation visit comes to an end.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 23, 2019 - 14:31
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@ANI

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Indian diaspora on Friday afternoon in France from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters as the first leg of his three-nation visit comes to an end.

PM Modi arrived in France on Thursday for the fifth time to hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe and French President Emmanuel Macron. On Friday, PM Modi met PM Philippe and held bilateral talks. Earlier, the PM held a bilateral meeting with French President Macron and discussed on issues ranging from climate change, cybersecurity, defence and space cooperation to Paris backing New Delhi on Kashmir.

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's address, Indians living in France lined up outside the UNESCO building, news agency ANI reported.

Tune in to Zee News for live updates on PM Modi's address to the Indian diaspora - 

23 August 2019, 14:28 PM

I am thankful to the France government, President Macaron for welcoming me so that I could meet you all here, says PM Modi.

23 August 2019, 14:26 PM

PM Modi says, "When France won the Football World Cup, India celebrated their victory with equal joy. In the matters of sadness as well, India has stood strong with the French country. 

23 August 2019, 14:25 PM

PM Narendra Modi begins addressing the Indian diaspora at the UNESCO headquaters in France. PM says that India and France's friendship has been strong since decades. There is no issue on which both countries have not agreed ever.

