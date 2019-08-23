Live: PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in France from UNESCO headquarters

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Indian diaspora on Friday afternoon in France from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters as the first leg of his three-nation visit comes to an end.

PM Modi arrived in France on Thursday for the fifth time to hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe and French President Emmanuel Macron. On Friday, PM Modi met PM Philippe and held bilateral talks. Earlier, the PM held a bilateral meeting with French President Macron and discussed on issues ranging from climate change, cybersecurity, defence and space cooperation to Paris backing New Delhi on Kashmir.

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's address, Indians living in France lined up outside the UNESCO building, news agency ANI reported.

Tune in to Zee News for live updates on PM Modi's address to the Indian diaspora -