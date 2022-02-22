Russia-Ukraine crisis Live updates: UN denounces 'order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine'

22 February 2022, 08:41 AM "We also regret the order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine, reportedly on a peacekeeping mission," said United Nations Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo. VIDEO: UN denounces 'order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine'. "We also regret the order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine, reportedly on a peacekeeping mission," says United Nations Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo pic.twitter.com/tMEDB2i29p — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 22, 2022

22 February 2022, 08:18 AM UN denounces 'order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine'. #BREAKING UN denounces 'order to deploy Russian troops into eastern Ukraine' pic.twitter.com/AVMo7tBOvB — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 22, 2022

22 February 2022, 08:17 AM Strongly condemning President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" as "independent," US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday said that this is a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Putin signed decrees to recognise the "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" as "independent." The move was strongly condemned by the US, which said that the decision represents a "complete rejection" of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements and directly contradicts Russia's claimed commitment to diplomacy. Blinken said that countries have an obligation not to recognise a new "state" created through the threat or use of force, as well as an obligation not to disrupt another state's borders.

22 February 2022, 08:17 AM The Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric called on Russia to refrain from escalating the situation around Ukraine, urging Moscow to revoke its recognition of the pro-Russian separatist Donetsk and Luhansk People`s Republics (DPR and LPR). "We call on the Russian Federation to reverse this decision and abstain from further aggravating the situation. We insistently call our member states to solve their disagreement through dialogue based on respect of the principles enshrined in the Statute of the Council of Europe, and in the European Convention on Human Rights," Pejcinovic Buric said in a statement.

22 February 2022, 08:05 AM Watch India's statement at UNSC meet live here: #IndiainUNSC UN Security Council Meeting on #Ukraine Highlights of remarks by @ambtstirumurti, Permanent Representative ⤵️@MEAIndia @UNDPPA pic.twitter.com/F0CfIcgDEX — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) February 22, 2022

22 February 2022, 08:02 AM "We strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest," said India at UNSC meet on Ukraine.

22 February 2022, 08:01 AM "The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region," said India's Permanent Rep to United Nations TS Tirumurti, at UNSC meet on Ukraine.

Safety&security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students& nationals live&study in different parts of Ukraine, incl in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us: India's Permanent Rep to United Nations TS Tirumurti, at UNSC meet on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/kRcAdVAtuI — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

22 February 2022, 07:57 AM "Russia's clear attack on Ukraine's territorial integrity & sovereignty is unprovoked. It is an attack on Ukraine's status as a UN member state. It violates basic principles of international law," said US Representative at UNSC meet on Ukraine.

Tomorrow,US will take further measures to hold Russia accountable for clear violation of international law. We and our partners are clear that there will be swift & severe response were Russia to further invade Ukraine. In this moment no one can stand on the sidelines: US at UNSC pic.twitter.com/zII0gZ8etK — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

22 February 2022, 07:56 AM UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting on Ukraine. UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting on Ukraine (Photo source: UN Web TV) pic.twitter.com/9qZ2JsawAQ — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

22 February 2022, 07:22 AM UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting at the request of Kyiv, US, 5 European nations, Mexico, reported Associated Press.

22 February 2022, 07:17 AM Japan will likely join U.S.-led sanctions on Russia, including a ban on chip and other key technology exports, should President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.

22 February 2022, 07:16 AM UK government says it will announce "significant" new sanctions on Russia. (AFP)

22 February 2022, 07:15 AM US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) signed an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the "so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People`s Republics." Taking to Twitter, Biden said, "I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on the next steps." I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps. pic.twitter.com/ZS81ivAPgs — President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2022

22 February 2022, 07:14 AM Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the nation that Ukraine is "not afraid of anyone or anything." He spoke during a chaotic day in which Russia appeared to be moving closer to an invasion, with President Vladimir Putin recognising separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and then ordering forces there. The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday night, and the US has moved to impose sanctions.

22 February 2022, 07:13 AM Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed two decrees recognizing "the Lugansk People`s Republic (LPR)" and "the Donetsk People`s Republic (DPR)" as independent and sovereign states. At a ceremony held in the Kremlin on Monday, Putin also inked the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Russia and the LPR and the DPR respectively with the heads of the two "republics," a Kremlin statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

22 February 2022, 07:13 AM Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of wrecking peace talks and ruled out making any territorial concessions in an address to the nation in the early hours of Tuesday morning, reports Reuters.

22 February 2022, 07:12 AM The UN Security Council emergency meeting called over the Ukraine crisis will now be an 'open' meeting. India will also make a statement, reported news agency ANI. #UPDATE | The UNSC meet over Ukraine will now be an 'open' meeting. India will also make a statement. — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022