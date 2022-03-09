Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Pakistani woman thanks Indian embassy in Kyiv, PM Modi for helping her evacuate

New Delhi: Pakistan's Asma Shafique thanks the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Modi for evacuating her. "She been rescued by Indian authorities and is enroute to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon," said the sources.

Russia has announced a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine for Wednesday (March 9, 2022) morning for the evacuation of the civilian population, said the media reports. Russia has declared a "silence mode" and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors from a number of cities, including Kyiv.

The announcement comes as both sides have blamed each other for disrupting humanitarian corridors. The Russian authorities said that they are ready to provide corridors from Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Zaporizhzhia.

"The said statement should be immediately brought to the attention of the Ukrainian side and proposed by 03:00 [Moscow time, midnight GMT] on March 9, 2022 to agree on the indicated routes and the start time of the humanitarian corridors, as well as submit a written approval of these approaches, including guarantees to ensure security," Mizintsev the head of the humanitarian coordination centre said.

On the other hand, President Joe Biden banned Russian oil and other energy imports to the United States, piling pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to halt the assault on Ukraine, and more global brands including McDonald`s, Starbucks and Coca-Cola stopped sales in Russia.

