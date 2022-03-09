Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Pakistani woman thanks Indian embassy in Kyiv, PM Modi for helping her evacuate

9 March 2022, 07:31 AM
Pakistan's Asma Shafique thanks the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Modi for evacuating her.
#WATCH | Pakistan's Asma Shafique thanks the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Modi for evacuating her.
Shas been rescued by Indian authorities and is enroute to Western #Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon:Sources pic.twitter.com/9hiBWGKvNp
— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022
9 March 2022, 07:31 AM
Ukrainian troops repulsed efforts by Russian forces to enter the eastern city of Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize the southern regional capital of Mykolayiv in attacks that have been repulsed by Ukrainian troops, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said.
9 March 2022, 07:11 AM
"The war must end. We need to sit down at the negotiating table -- honest, substantive, in the interests of the people, not obsolete murderous ambitions," Zelenskyy added.
9 March 2022, 07:11 AM
Zelenskyy also said he is grateful to the UK for offering to phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022. Ukrainian President`s comments come after he spoke via video to the British Parliament. "I am grateful to those Russians who support us, take to the streets and fight. They are fighting daily for us and for themselves. Because they are fighting for peace," he said.
9 March 2022, 07:11 AM
"We are already expecting tough decisions from the European Union. Sanctions. Against Russia. For this war. For this aggression, which its authors will regret. They will. For sure. That is why it is so important that the Russian leadership realizes that the world will follow the example of the United States, Great Britain, the European Union, Canada, Australia, Japan and other free countries. So, the world cannot be fooled. Sanctions cannot be avoided," Ukrainian President said.
9 March 2022, 06:50 AM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has committed to a new "Marshall Plan" for Ukraine and hinted the US and allies will garner support for the plan. Speaking in a video posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy said, "There will be a new Marshall Plan for Ukraine. The West will form this support package. The British Prime Minister said this today. A man of his word, a sincere friend of Ukraine."
The Marshall Plan was an initiative to rebuild Europe after World War II in a bid to stave off Communist influence, CNN reported citing the US Office of the Historian, Foreign Service Institute.
9 March 2022, 06:49 AM
The European Union has announced 500 million euros for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, saying it had taken in two million refugees fleeing the Russian invasion so far and expected millions more. "As President von der Leyen has announced, EUR500 million from the EU budget is being directed to deal with the tragic humanitarian consequences of the war, both inside Ukraine and beyond," the Europan Commission said in a statement.
"Of this, EUR90 million in humanitarian aid including EUR85 million for Ukraine and EUR5 million for Moldova, is already under way to provide food, as well as water, healthcare, shelter, and to help cover the basic needs of the most vulnerable," the statement added.
9 March 2022, 06:39 AM
Thousands of Airbnb users have booked vacation rentals in war-battered Ukraine, not to visit but to provide aid to local hosts struggling to survive the Russian invasion.
Thousands of Airbnb users have booked vacation rentals in war-battered Ukraine, not to visit but to provide aid to local hosts struggling to survive the Russian invasion https://t.co/v0pBP7ky8G
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 9, 2022
9 March 2022, 06:38 AM
Biden acknowledged the ban on Russian energy imports, which has bipartisan support, would drive up U.S. energy prices. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found 80% of U.S. respondents said Americans should not buy Russian oil or gas even if it causes gasoline prices to rise.
9 March 2022, 06:38 AM
Ukrainians boarded buses to flee the besieged eastern city of Sumy, the first evacuation from a Ukrainian city through a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russia after several failed attempts in recent days.
Ukrainians boarded buses to flee the besieged eastern city of Sumy, the first evacuation from a Ukrainian city through a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russia after several failed attempts in recent days https://t.co/tXXIeSP6Yq pic.twitter.com/lbq4PgEvuP
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 8, 2022
9 March 2022, 06:36 AM
The United Nations human rights office said it had verified 1,335 civilian casualties so far in Ukraine, including 474 killed and 861 injured, but the true toll was likely to be higher. Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.
9 March 2022, 06:36 AM
Russian forces will stop firing from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Wednesday to provide humanitarian corridors for people to leave Kyiv and four other cities, Tass news agency cited a senior Russian official as saying.
9 March 2022, 06:36 AM
The United States has sought to speed weapons deliveries to Ukraine. But the prospect of flying combat aircraft from NATO territory into the war zone "raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance," the Pentagon said.
9 March 2022, 06:35 AM
The United States rejected a surprise offer by NATO ally Poland on Tuesday to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany as a way to replenish Ukraine`s air force in its defense against invading Russian forces.
9 March 2022, 06:34 AM
Russia suspends sale of foreign currencies until September 9, AFP News Agency quotes Central Bank.
9 March 2022, 06:34 AM
Russia destroyed 61 Ukrainian hospitals. Ukraine Health Minister Viktor Lyashko says the Russian military has damaged buildings and medical equipment, reports The Kyiv Independent.
9 March 2022, 06:33 AM
“The world doesn’t believe in Russia’s future, doesn’t talk about it. They talk about us, they are helping us, they are ready to support our recovery after the war,” The Kyiv Independent quotes Ukrainian President Zelensky.
“The world doesn’t believe in Russia’s future, doesn’t talk about it. They talk about us, they are helping us, they are ready to support our recovery after the war,” The Kyiv Independent quotes Ukrainian President Zelensky pic.twitter.com/AZcIuSXf5i
— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022