Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Ukraine suspends exports of some products amid risk of food shortage

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, March 7, 2022 - 07:44
Comments |

New Delhi: Eight civilians were killed in the midst of an evacuation in Ukraine’s Irpin after Russian troops opened shelling during an evacuation across a bridge, Reuters reported quoting an official statement by Irpin’s mayor Oleksandr Markushyn. The Russia-Ukraine war on Friday (March 7) entered its 12th day.

The fighting also prevented residents from evacuating Mariupol for the second day in a row as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his invasion.

So far over 360 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement Sunday.

Notably,  1,123 civilians have been wounded, including 364 killed and 759 injured, OHCHR said, acknowledging that the real figures are likely “considerably higher.”

The number of refugees who fled the country since the invasion has crossed the 1.2 million mark, said United Nations.

Meanwhile, Under Operation Ganga, which is India’s evacuation mission from Ukraine, more than 16,000 Indians have been brought back home from Ukraine via Hungary, Romania and Poland.

At least eight flights - five from Hungary and three from Romania - are expected to bring back over 1,500 Indians on Monday, said the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

7 March 2022, 07:36 AM

US, European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil

The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban.

7 March 2022, 07:26 AM

Vladimir Putin calls on Ukraine to surrender

Mariupol for a second day in a row on Sunday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his invasion unless Kyiv surrendered.

In a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said he was ready for dialogue to end the fighting but that any attempt to draw out talks would fail, according to the Kremlin.

The suspension of what Moscow describes as a special operation, "is only possible if Kyiv stops military operations and carries out well-known Russian demands," the Kremlin said in a readout of the Putin-Erdogan call.

7 March 2022, 07:24 AM

Harjot Singh being evacuated

"Harjot Singh, an Indian national who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv and lost his passport, will return to India with us tomorrow," tweets Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh.

7 March 2022, 06:41 AM

Russia expects different relations with western countries after the Ukraine conflict

The Ukraine events will result in a new quality of relations between Moscow and the United States, Europe, as well as NATO, the Russian Foreign Ministry`s Third European Department Director Oleg Tyapkin told Sputnik.

"We presume that as a result of the current events, our country will have a new quality of relations both with European countries and the EU as a whole, as well as with the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance guided by them," Tyapkin said.

 

7 March 2022, 06:40 AM

Operation Ganga 

A special flight carrying 160 Indian students evacuated from Ukraine reaches Delhi, reports ANI.

7 March 2022, 06:40 AM

Russia detains over 4,000 anti-war protesters

More than 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia, reports Reuters.

7 March 2022, 06:38 AM

Tomorrow, Russia will be bombing our defence industry enterprises: Ukrainian President

"Russia announced that tomorrow it'll be bombing our defence industry enterprises. Most of them are located in our cities, with civilians around. It’s a murder. I didn’t see any world leader react to it today, any Western politician," reports The Kyiv Independent.

7 March 2022, 06:36 AM

Russia may seize Kyiv in the next few days: Ukraine

Vadym Denysenko, advisor to the interior minister of Ukraine said, "Russian occupiers gathered sufficient troops near Kyiv and will try to seize the capital in the next few days," reports The Kyiv Independent

7 March 2022, 06:33 AM

Netflix, American Express, Tiktok suspend services in Russia

Netflix joined western companies in suspending services in Russia, a company spokesperson said on March 6, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Video making platform Tiktok also suspended live streaming in Russia, reported ANI.

American Express also announced the suspension of services in both Russia and Belarus amid war.

