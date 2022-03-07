Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Ukraine suspends exports of some products amid risk of food shortage

New Delhi: Eight civilians were killed in the midst of an evacuation in Ukraine’s Irpin after Russian troops opened shelling during an evacuation across a bridge, Reuters reported quoting an official statement by Irpin’s mayor Oleksandr Markushyn. The Russia-Ukraine war on Friday (March 7) entered its 12th day.

The fighting also prevented residents from evacuating Mariupol for the second day in a row as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his invasion.

So far over 360 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement Sunday.

Notably, 1,123 civilians have been wounded, including 364 killed and 759 injured, OHCHR said, acknowledging that the real figures are likely “considerably higher.”

The number of refugees who fled the country since the invasion has crossed the 1.2 million mark, said United Nations.

Meanwhile, Under Operation Ganga, which is India’s evacuation mission from Ukraine, more than 16,000 Indians have been brought back home from Ukraine via Hungary, Romania and Poland.

At least eight flights - five from Hungary and three from Romania - are expected to bring back over 1,500 Indians on Monday, said the Civil Aviation Ministry.

