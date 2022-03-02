Russia-Ukraine War: India abstains from voting against Russia at UNGA

2 March 2022, 22:26 PM Russia's Defense Ministry says 498 of its troops killed in Ukraine, 1,597 wounded in 1st report of military casualties, reports AP. (PTI)

2 March 2022, 22:12 PM PM Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas. (ANI)

2 March 2022, 22:10 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue.#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/S1BkCWlrDW — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 22:09 PM Ukraine deeply regrets that a student from India has become a victim of this shelling by the Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv. We offer our deepest sympathies to India & the relatives of the victim: Ukraine Ambassador to UN Sergiy Kyslytsya (ANI)

2 March 2022, 21:53 PM We're setting up two call centers-- one in Bucharest & another in the Siret (Romania) to coordinate the Indin students: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (ANI)

2 March 2022, 20:33 PM Eleventh Emergency Special Session on the situation in Ukraine - 4th plenary meeting of United Nations General Assembly underway. Eleventh Emergency Special Session on the situation in Ukraine - 4th plenary meeting of United Nations General Assembly underway. #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/ckoYHzylxN — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 20:32 PM EU sanctions 22 Belarus military officers over Ukraine invasion: official (AFP)

2 March 2022, 20:17 PM 4 C-17 planes of IAF with approximately 800 Indian evacuees from Ukraine to arrive in Delhi on Thursday: Sources (PTI)

2 March 2022, 18:06 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue at 8:30 pm tonight. (ANI)

2 March 2022, 18:02 PM UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that Britain was pushing UN members meeting in New York to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine (AFP).

2 March 2022, 17:13 PM First IAF’s C-17 aircraft to return from Romania tonight with around 200 Indian citizens returning from Ukraine at 11 pm tonight. Two more planes will return from Poland and Hungary by early morning tomorrow: IAF officials

2 March 2022, 16:36 PM EU excludes 7 Russian banks from SWIFT network under sanctions: official (AFP)

2 March 2022, 16:36 PM Nearly 836,000 refugees have now fled the conflict in Ukraine for safety in neighbouring countries, United Nations figures showed Wednesday. (AFP)



2 March 2022, 16:33 PM DHL suspends deliveries to Russia and Belarus: statement (AFP)

2 March 2022, 15:56 PM Things are still unfolding, I don't think it will affect us too much...India’s relations with both countries have remained good...We're evaluating, there will be certain difficulties: Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, Vice Chief of Air Staff on impact of sanctions against Russia #Watch| Things are still unfolding, I don't think it will affect us too much...India’s relations with both countries have remained good...We're evaluating, there will be certain difficulties: Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, Vice Chief of Air Staff on impact of sanctions against Russia pic.twitter.com/LtcLcNjNJm — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 15:53 PM Refugees from Ukraine do not need to go through the asylum procedure, and will receive immediate protection for up to three years in the European Union, German Minister of the Interior, Building and Community Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday. (ANI)

2 March 2022, 15:53 PM Our MEA, PM working on it. Given the situation in Ukraine, there is no airstrip... even a plane can't land there: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on bringing the body of Karnataka's Naveen Shekharappa, an MBBS student who died in shelling in Ukraine (ANI)



2 March 2022, 15:51 PM Ukraine Deputy Defence Minister says they are examining information about shelling of Odessa Airport: Reuters

2 March 2022, 15:44 PM Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with Indian students at Henri Coandă International Airport in Bucharest (Romania). The students are being evacuated and being brought back to India. #WATCH | Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with Indian students at Henri Coandă International Airport in Bucharest (Romania). The students are being evacuated and being brought back to India. #OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/KStF51un0I — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 15:41 PM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported. (Reuters)

2 March 2022, 13:56 PM The aftermath of Russian strikes in a residential area of Kharkiv in Ukraine. The aftermath of Russian strikes in a residential area of Kharkiv in Ukraine (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/uDr1VpMRic — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 13:35 PM Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says almost 6000 Russians killed in 6 days of war: Reuters

2 March 2022, 13:35 PM Governor of Ukraine's Kherson says the city is completely surrounded by Russians: Reuters

2 March 2022, 13:34 PM We are in touch with the Indian authorities for Indians stranded in Kharkiv, and other areas of eastern #Ukraine. We have received India's requests for emergency evacuation of all those stuck there via Russain territory...: Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador-designate to India Don't foresee any obstacles as far as S-400 supply to India is concerned; have routes to continue with this deal unobstructed. Sanctions - old or new, do not interfere in any way: Denis Alipov, Russian Envoy-designate to India on the impact of sanctions in defence deal with India pic.twitter.com/Cyj9iWNkTU — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 12:54 PM Three IAF aircraft have been sent since morning to evacuate Indians. The evacuation operation will run round the clock. Relief materials are also being sent. The operation is underway in coordination with MEA: Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh Sanctions imposed on Russia by the US will not affect IAF significantly; India's relations with both countries are strong: Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, Vice Chief of Air Staff — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 12:54 PM Union Minister Virendra Kumar welcomes Indians on their return from war-torn Ukraine. Union Minister Virendra Kumar welcomes Indians on their return from war-torn #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/y9GFfta4Mf — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 12:32 PM As many as 31 evacuation flights will be operated to neighbouring countries of crisis-hit Ukraine and will bring back more than 6,300 Indians stranded in the eastern European nation, according to official sources. Under 'Operation Ganga', the flights will be operated by Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Indian Air Force.

2 March 2022, 11:38 AM Sounds of powerful explosions in Kharkiv, Ukraine Sounds of powerful explosions in Kharkiv, Ukraine: The Kyiv Independent — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 11:37 AM Ukraine's besieged cities braced for more attacks as Russia intensified their bombardment of urban areas in a shift of tactics- WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - ‘We are shelled by Russians. We are all scared. Why us? We are regular people’ - Ukraine's besieged cities braced for more attacks as Russia intensified their bombardment of urban areas in a shift of tactics https://t.co/FiV3ktB0ul pic.twitter.com/6t8BxmUUlp — Reuters (@Reuters) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 11:36 AM Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday received the Indians who returned on a special flight from war-hit Ukraine on Wednesday. He said that state-wise help desks have been created at the Delhi airport to help the students who came from war-hit Ukraine reach their respective homes. "We have created help desks for every state. Students are approaching the respective help desks. They are being provided refreshments. We have made arrangements for the Volvo buses so that students of other states can travel to their respective home places by road. We have made arrangements for guest houses for the students who will be going by train," Singh told the mediapersons at the Delhi Airport.

2 March 2022, 11:36 AM Another special flight carrying 218 Indian nationals from Ukraine - evacuated via Bucharest - under the `Operation Ganga` landed at Delhi airport on Wednesday morning. This is the ninth flight of `Operation Ganga` that evacuated stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine.

2 March 2022, 11:30 AM Moscow's war on Ukraine and the ferocious financial backlash it's unleashed are not only inflicting an economic catastrophe on President Vladimir Putin's Russia. The repercussions are also menacing the global economy, shaking financial markets and making life more perilous for everyone from Uzbek migrant workers to European consumers to hungry Yemeni families. (PTI)

2 March 2022, 11:30 AM "I welcome you all back to our motherland.....PM is determined to bring back our citizens safely. Jai Hind," says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Indians repatriated from Ukraine, at Delhi airport. #WATCH "I welcome you all back to our motherland.....PM is determined to bring back our citizens safely. Jai Hind," says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Indians repatriated from Ukraine, at Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/7OWrJuEUTB — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 10:51 AM Two Indian Air Force aircraft take off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. Two Indian Air Force aircraft take off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/wjkBqk3873 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 10:51 AM A C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force left for Romania on Wednesday morning carrying humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The aircraft is expected to bring back Indians from Romania, who exited war-hit Ukraine through its border crossings. Officials said the aircraft left for Romania early morning. India on Tuesday sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance comprising medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine via Poland.

2 March 2022, 10:11 AM Union Minister Smriti Irani welcomes Indians back home by speaking in regional languages on their return from war-torn Ukraine. #WATCH | Union Minister Smriti Irani welcomes Indians back home by speaking in regional languages on their return from war-torn #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ZlfW39w6in — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 09:16 AM About 220 students arrived via Istanbul. I asked a girl where she is from, like state-wise, but she replied, "I'm from India." They still can't believe that they are back in India due to stress. We ensured they spoke with their parents...: Union Min Jitendra Singh



2 March 2022, 09:14 AM The Russian invasion of Ukraine has upended the status quo in traditionally non-aligned Finland and Sweden, ushering in a surge of support for NATO, "exceptional" arms exports and defiance to Moscow's demands. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has upended the status quo in traditionally non-aligned Finland and Sweden, ushering in a surge of support for NATO, "exceptional" arms exports and defiance to Moscow's demands Read more here:https://t.co/QmL2UYhNQr pic.twitter.com/LgyYgOHa6j — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 09:14 AM Air raid sirens ring out in Kyiv overnight as the Russian bombardment of the Ukrainian capital resumes. #BREAKING Russian airborne troops land in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv: Ukrainian army pic.twitter.com/TKZty2shQc — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 09:12 AM Russian and Belarusian athletes banned, tennis players avoid tour exclusion Russian and Belarusian athletes banned, tennis players avoid tour exclusion https://t.co/ymbCRFHia1 pic.twitter.com/JFV0NfiQ9p — Reuters (@Reuters) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 09:12 AM Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh receives Indians returning from Ukraine at Delhi airport. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh receives Indians returning from Ukraine at Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/EST7AsCUv1 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 09:12 AM The aircraft carrying humanitarian aid for Indian students left for Romania at 4 am this morning. #OperationGanga The aircraft carrying humanitarian aid for Indian students left for Romania at 4 am this morning#UkraineRussiaCrisis pic.twitter.com/NQ3T0ute1q — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 09:11 AM "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" chants by Indians returning from war-torn Ukraine, at Delhi airport. #WATCH "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" chants by Indians returning from war-torn Ukraine, at Delhi airport. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh received the Indians who returned on a special flight today. pic.twitter.com/GfFPmDC6Kt — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 09:11 AM "Govt is helping us. We are happy but the flight frequency should be increased...People facing trouble in Romania...so the Indian embassy should help us there. It will be great," said a student after arriving in Bucharest, Romania. #UkraineRussiaCrisis Govt is helping us. We are happy but the flight frequency should be increased...People facing trouble in Romania...so the Indian embassy should help us there. It will be great," said a student after arriving in Bucharest, Romania pic.twitter.com/UCam7sli9j — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

2 March 2022, 09:10 AM U.S. President Joe Biden led a standing ovation on Tuesday in support of Ukrainians facing a Russian siege in a State of the Union speech he rewrote to assail President Vladimir Putin for what he called his "unprovoked and premeditated invasion." "Let each of us if you`re able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," Biden said.

2 March 2022, 08:17 AM "Throughout our history we've learned this lesson - when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising," Biden said addressing the joint session of the Congress in his first State of the Union.

2 March 2022, 08:05 AM We need to level the playing field with China and other competitors. That’s why it’s so important to pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act. It will make record investments in emerging technologies, American manufacturing, and innovation. Send it to my desk. I’ll sign it: Joe Biden

2 March 2022, 08:02 AM Our economy created over 6.5 million new jobs in America last year. More jobs created in one year than ever before: Joe Biden

2 March 2022, 08:01 AM "We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights," said US President Biden during the State of the Union address. We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights: US President Biden during the State of the Union address pic.twitter.com/kweIWqOjCo — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022