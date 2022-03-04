Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Kyiv plans to hold 3rd round of talks with Moscow

4 March 2022, 20:24 PM Ukraine plans to hold third round of talks with Russian officials this weekend- presidential advisor, reports AFP.

4 March 2022, 18:56 PM The Ukraine situation has to be seen in the context of similar attempts that could be made by the Chinese PLA along our contested Northern borders. At no stage should people lose focus on the Northern borders: Senior officer at Army Headquarters

4 March 2022, 19:11 PM We have evacuated one Bangladeshi national and received request from a Nepalese national for evacuation: MEA (ANI)

4 March 2022, 19:10 PM We are reiterating that we are not aware of any Indian being held, hostage. They are facing difficulty due to security reasons particulary in Kharkiv, Ukraine, but no hostage situation: MEA

4 March 2022, 18:55 PM Highest attention on the eastern Ukraine particularly Kharkiv and Pisochin. We have managed to get some buses there. 5 buses already operational, more buses later in the evening; 900-1000 Indians stranded in Pisochin and 700+ in Sumy. We are concerned about Sumy: MEA

4 March 2022, 18:54 PM Govt of India will be bearing expenses for Harjot Singh's medical treatment (in Kyiv, Ukraine). We are trying to ascertain his medical status... Our embassy is trying to get an update on his health status...trying to reach out but facing trouble as it's a conflict zone: MEA (ANI)

4 March 2022, 18:14 PM Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Mykolayiv issued an air raid warning on Friday after the authorities reported fighting around the city as Russian forces sought to advance. Earlier on Friday, the Ukrainian authorities said the Russian advance on the shipbuilding hub had been halted after Regional Governor Vitaliy Kim reported Russian troops entering the city. (Reuters)

4 March 2022, 17:53 PM "It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further," tweets Embassy of the United States of America in Kyiv It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further. #TheHague #Zaporizhzhia #StandwithUkraine — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) March 4, 2022

4 March 2022, 17:34 PM A total of 5,245 Indians airlifted from Romania to India till 3rd March, says the Government of India. (ANI)



4 March 2022, 16:59 PM Ukrainian refugees and stranded foreign nationals being taken care of in shelters with food, clothes, and medical supplies at the Siret border in Romania after crossing over from Ukrain. Ukrainian refugees and stranded foreign nationals being taken care of in shelters with food, clothes, and medical supplies at the Siret border in Romania after crossing over from Ukraine#UkraineRussiaCrisis pic.twitter.com/ChtrzeCg64 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

4 March 2022, 16:25 PM Ukrainian state nuclear company says 3 Ukrainian troops killed, 2 wounded in Russian attack on nuclear plant, reports AP

4 March 2022, 15:21 PM Physical integrity of the (nuclear) plant (in Ukraine) has been compromised...It's time for action...Ukraine sent a request to us. I have indicated to both Russia and Ukraine my availability and position to travel as soon as possible: IAEA DG Rafael MarianoGrossi (ANI)

4 March 2022, 14:16 PM Poland arrests Spanish national suspected of spying for Russia Poland has arrested a Spanish national of Russian origin on suspicion of participating in foreign intelligence activities, the Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Friday. The man, identified as an agent of Russia`s military intelligence agency (GRU), was detained in Przemysl - near Poland`s border with Ukraine - on the night of Feb. 27-28, ABW said in a statement.

4 March 2022, 13:45 PM Over 90,000 people cross into Slovakia from Ukraine since invasion Slovakia has registered 90,329 people crossing its border from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, police said on Friday. In the previous 24 hours to Friday morning, 11,279 had crossed, a similar amount to previous days, police said.

4 March 2022, 12:56 PM China urges all sides to ensure safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities China`s foreign ministry on Friday urged all sides to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, after a fire broke out in a building adjacent to a nuclear plant that was later seized by Russian forces, according to Ukraine. "We will monitor the situation and call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and ensure the safety of relevant nuclear facilities," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.

4 March 2022, 12:31 PM Over 6 lakh people entered Poland since attack on Ukraine Around 624,500 people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb 24, the Polish border guard said on Friday. It said that on Thursday around 99,200 people entered and that on Friday about 25,200 people had crossed as of 0600 GMT.

4 March 2022, 12:28 PM Russia curbs access to BBC Russian service and Radio Liberty Russia`s communications watchdog has restricted access to the Russian-language websites of the BBC and Radio Liberty for spreading what it cast as false information about the conflict in Ukraine.

4 March 2022, 12:26 PM Russia seizes Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Russian military forces have seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine`s southeast, a local authority said on Friday. "Operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units," it said on social media, adding that the efforts sought to ensure the operations were in line with safety requirements.

4 March 2022, 12:21 PM Russian buses to evacuate Indians 130 Russian buses are ready to evacuate Indian students and other foreigners from Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Sumy to Russia’s Belgorod Region, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev announced Thursday: Russian News Agency TASS.



4 March 2022, 12:07 PM Attorney General says 17,000 evacuated from Ukraine 17,000 stranded Indians have already been evacuated from the conflict zone in Ukraine: Attorney General K K Venugopal to SC

4 March 2022, 12:02 PM Supreme Court of India on Ukraine crisis The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Attorney General to get instructions from the Centre about all the steps being taken to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, the possibility of a helpline for parents etc. Attorney General KK Venugopal told Supreme Court that minister Jyotiraditya Scindia contacted the petitioner student who was stranded at Ukraine border & now has crossed over to Romania & will be brought back by a special flight to India tonight along with other persons by tonight.

4 March 2022, 11:24 AM Joe Biden meets Finnish leader US President Joe Biden meets his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö at the White House on Friday as Russia`s invasion of Ukraine has roused fresh concern by Vladimir Putin`s other European neighbours.

4 March 2022, 11:21 AM PM Modi chairs review meeting on Ukraine Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a review meeting with top government officials on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. #WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review the Ukraine-related situation.#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/jAbLsRLBoR — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

4 March 2022, 11:10 AM Airbnb suspends all operations in Russia, Belarus Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky on Friday tweeted that his company is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus amid Ukraine's invasion. Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) March 4, 2022

4 March 2022, 10:34 AM Indian students to come back home from Ukraine Indian students stranded in Ukraine, are all set to return home, via Košice, Slovakia on special flights. "It feels good that we will go home. The embassy did a lot for us. they made arrangements for our food and accommodation," said a student. "I'm excited to meet my family. I feel proud to belong to India. Embassy people & others are very helpful," says another student Jancy.

4 March 2022, 10:33 AM US Senator Lindsay Graham calls for Putin's assassination Calling for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham asked whether there is a Brutus or a "more successful" Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military. Julius Caesar, a Roman general, was assassinated by Brutus while Colonel Stauffenberg, a German army officer, had attempted to assassinate Adolf Hitler on July 20, 1944.

4 March 2022, 10:31 AM Fire put out near Ukrainian nuclear plant Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Friday said that the fire has been put out near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station.

4 March 2022, 09:52 AM UK to seek emergency UNSC meeting against Russia The Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson said he would be seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours, and that the UK would raise the issue of attack at a nuclear plant in Ukraine immediately with Russia and close partners, said the Government of the UK statement.

4 March 2022, 09:42 AM Russia preventing firefighters from assessing the nuclear plant site Russian troops were preventing firefighters from accessing the blaze at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, reported AFP News Agency quoting Ukrainian rescuers.

4 March 2022, 09:36 AM India sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine Indian Air Force aircraft took off for Romania at 4:05 am from Hindon Airbase, with approximately 6 tons of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, reported ANI.

4 March 2022, 09:25 AM US invokes OSCE US on Friday (IST) invoked Organization for Security and Co-operation Moscow Mechanism to report human rights abuses by Russia in Ukraine.

4 March 2022, 09:24 AM The aftermath of Russian strikes in Hatne and suburbs of Kyiv in Ukraine. The aftermath of Russian strikes in Hatne and suburbs of Kyiv in Ukraine (Images source: Reuters)#UkraineRussiaConflict pic.twitter.com/3Cwjb7Txrt — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

4 March 2022, 09:03 AM Operation Ganga flights land in India As part of ongoing Operation Ganga, 3 more IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict-affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary, said Indian Air Force

4 March 2022, 08:49 AM US President Joe Biden speaks to Ukrainian President on nuclear plant fire US President Joe Biden talked to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on fire at the nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

4 March 2022, 08:48 AM UK PM Boris Johnson speaks to Ukrainian President UK PM Johnson spoke to Ukrainian Pres Zelenskyy in the early hours of Friday. PM Johnson said the reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe. He said the UK would do everything it could to ensure the situation didn't deteriorate further, said the UK government.

4 March 2022, 08:20 AM Fighting stopped near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Fighting has stopped near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and background radiation levels are currently normal as a fire continued at the facility, CNN reported quoting a spokesperson at the plant. Spokesperson Andrii Tuz said the plant has not sustained any critical damage, although only one power generation unit out of six is operational.

4 March 2022, 08:14 AM Zaporizhzhia Nuke plant's essential equipment safe Ukraine on Friday told IAEA that fire at the site of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected “essential” equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions, said International Atomic Energy Agency.

4 March 2022, 08:02 AM US urges Russia to allow emergency responders to Ukraine's nuke site US President Joe Biden urges Russia to allow emergency responders to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear station, which was attacked by Russia this morning.

4 March 2022, 07:49 AM Indian student comes back home with his dog Rishab Kaushik, an engineering student in Ukraine, and his dog Malibu return home via Budapest (Hungary) on Friday. Kaushik who hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand had posted on Instagram the difficulties he's facing in bringing his dog along with him to India, urging Govt to allow NOC. "There was a lot of documentation in India, the procedure was long. But in war-like situations, they should've allowed their own citizens. So, I had put up the appeal. A memorandum had come recently which stated that pets and even strays are now being allowed without NOC," said Kaushik.

4 March 2022, 07:48 AM Two more Operation Ganga flights arrive in India Two C-17 Indian Air Force aircrafts carrying 210 Indian passengers each from Ukraine land at their home base in Hindan near Delhi from Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary). MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt receives the students. Two C-17 Indian Air Force aircrafts carrying 210 Indian passengers each from #Ukraine lands at their home base in Hindan near Delhi from Bucharest (Romania) & Budapest (Hungary). MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt receives the students#OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/yriaSsYXiY — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

4 March 2022, 07:10 AM International Atomic Energy Agency director warns of danger "IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks with Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal & Ukrainian nuclear regulator & operator; appeals for halt of use of force and warns of severe danger if reactors hit," tweets IAEA.

4 March 2022, 07:10 AM Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweets a video of "Zaporizhzhia NPP under fire..." #WATCH | Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweets a video of "Zaporizhzhia NPP under fire..."#RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/R564tmQ4vs — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

4 March 2022, 07:00 AM International Atomic Energy Agency reacts "IAEA is aware of reports of shelling at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), in contact with Ukrainian authorities about situation," tweeted International Atomic Energy Agency.

4 March 2022, 06:52 AM Higher radiation level detected as Europe's largest nuclear power station on fire "Elevated levels of radiation were detected near the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which provides about 25% of Ukraine’s power generation," reported AP.