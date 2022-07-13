NewsWorld
SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Protestors storm into PM's office, wave national flags

Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Sri Lankan protestors have taken over the Prime Minister's office as seen on Wednesday (July 13) and raised a flag atop the building.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
  • Sri Lanka's President has fled to Maldives with his wife and bodyguards
  • Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as acting President
  • Protestors have taken over the PM's office

Trending Photos

Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Protestors storm into PM's office, wave national flags

Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Sri Lanka's tumultous period doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. After protestors had stormed into the President's home on July 9, Gotabaya Rajapaksa had announced that he will resign on July 13. However, he ended up fleeing the country with his wife and two bodyguards to the Maldvies on the same day. In the wake of this development, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as acting President. He then declared a state of emergency after protestors surrounded his office in Colombo.

The Parliament is expected to elect the President's replacement on July 20. Protestors are furious at the Rajapaksa family and blame them for the economic crisis that Sri Lanka is drowning in. Parliament, notably, is scheduled to elect his replacement on July 20.

The tourism-dependent economy has been hammered badly by the Covid-19 pandemic and a fall in remittances from overseas Sri Lankans. The Rajapaksas brought in populist tax cuts in 2019 that affected government finances while shrinking foreign reserves curtailed imports of fuel, food and medicines Headline inflation hit 54.6% in June and the central bank has warned that it could rise to 70% in the coming months.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on the Sri Lanka crisis.

Live TV

 

Sri LankaSri Lanka crisisSri Lanka Economic CrisisRanil WickremesingheGotabaya RajapaksaSri Lanka PresidentSri Lanka Prime Minister

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country
DNA Video
DNA : Revolutionary experiment to tackle dengue and malaria spread
DNA Video
DNA : The scary truth of flood situation in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
DNA Video
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 12, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House