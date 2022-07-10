The Sri Lanka crisis saw huge protests by citizens in Colombo on Saturday (July 9) as they stormed the homes of the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. This led to both the leaders agreeing to step down from their posts to make way for an All-Party government. Rajapaksa has informed that he will resign from the Presidency on the 13th July.

Dramatic visuals from outside Rajapakse's residence on Saturday showed a sea of demonstrators storming into the compound, tearing down security cordons placed by police, taking a dip in the swimming pool and romping through his kitchen and home.

Following multiple COVID-19 waves, Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its biggest economic crisis since winning independence in 1948. This crisis threatens to reverse years of prosperity and seriously jeopardises the nation's capacity to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Police have occasionally deployed needless and excessive amounts of tear gas and water cannon. Armed forces have occasionally also fired live ammunition amid protests.

