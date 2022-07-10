Sri Lanka crisis live updates: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down after storm of protests
Sri Lanka crisis live updates: Amid heavy protests by civilians, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign from his position.
- The Sri Lanka crisis saw huge protests by citizens in Colombo on Saturday (July 10)
- Rajapaksa has informed that he will resign from the Presidency on the 13th July
- Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also resigned from his post
The Sri Lanka crisis saw huge protests by citizens in Colombo on Saturday (July 9) as they stormed the homes of the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. This led to both the leaders agreeing to step down from their posts to make way for an All-Party government. Rajapaksa has informed that he will resign from the Presidency on the 13th July.
Dramatic visuals from outside Rajapakse's residence on Saturday showed a sea of demonstrators storming into the compound, tearing down security cordons placed by police, taking a dip in the swimming pool and romping through his kitchen and home.
Following multiple COVID-19 waves, Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its biggest economic crisis since winning independence in 1948. This crisis threatens to reverse years of prosperity and seriously jeopardises the nation's capacity to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Police have occasionally deployed needless and excessive amounts of tear gas and water cannon. Armed forces have occasionally also fired live ammunition amid protests.
Opposition leader advocates against violent protests
Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa condemned the burning of the Prime Minister's home by angry protestors on Saturday (July 9). He took to Twitter to call for peace and said, "This is not the way that problems are solved in civilized democracies."
I join all peaceful Sri Lankans in fiercely condemning the barbaric arson attack on Prime Minister @RW_UNP's private residence. This is not the way that problems are solved in civilized democracies. There's no excuse for violence or burning down houses. My thoughts are with (1/2)
— Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) July 9, 2022
Sri Lanka crisis update: On Saturday (July 9), protestors had stormed into the President's residence. The dramatic images from their takeover of the President's home are going viral on the internet. Giving in to the demands of the protestors, the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa submitted his resignation on the same day. He will step down from his position on July 13.
