Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Alaska Peninsula, Tsunami Warning Issued

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, leading to a tsunami warning for nearby regions.

USGS revised the magnitude of the earthquake down from an initial reading of 7.4, and it revised the depth of the quake to 32.6 km (20.3 miles) from an initial 9.3 km.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and regions of the Pacific near to the earthquake.



cre Trending Stories