Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lankan PM for fourth time

Colombo: Mahinda Rajapaksa on Sunday (August 9, 2020) took oath as the Sri Lankan Prime Minister for the fourth time at the sacred Rajamaha Viharaya, a Buddhist temple in Kelaniya, a suburb of national capital Colombo.

The former Sri Lankan President took to Twitter and expressed, "I am humbled by the opportunity given to me to serve my people again. The trust Sri Lankans afford me, inspires me to continue serving my nation."

He added, "President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the new Podujana Party govt. & I will ensure that lka embarks on a progressive journey during our tenure."

His brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is the current Sri Lankan President, also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Soon after the victory, Mahinda had tweeted, "Heartfelt gratitude to all Sri Lankans for placing their trust in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, myself and the Podujana Party and voting for the ‘Saubhagye Dakkama’ election manifesto in overwhelming numbers. We will ensure lka will not stand disappointed during our tenure."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Mahinda over a phone call.

In reply, Mahinda said, "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi, for your congratulatory phone call. With the strong support of the people of Sri Lanka, I look forward to working with you closely to further enhance the long-standing cooperation between our two countries. Sri Lanka & India are friends & relations."

PM Modi then said, "Thank you, Prime Minister Rajapaksa! It was a pleasure to speak to you. Once again, many congratulations. We will work together to further advance all areas of bilateral cooperation and to take our special ties to ever newer heights."

Mahinda first took charge as the Sri Lankan Prime Minister from 2004 to 2005 and then for brief periods in 2018 and 2019.

Notably, Mahinda has also served as the Sri Lankan President from 2005 to 2015.