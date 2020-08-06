Malaysia avoids making any comment on Kashmir as ties with India improve

New Delhi: In a departure from the past, Malaysia has refrained from making any comments on Kashmir even as China and Turkey continue with their anti-India policy and remarks on the first anniversary of the removal of special status and scrapping of Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the leadership of former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir bin Mohamad, Kaula Lumpur had taken an anti-India stance, making remarks on Kashmir. Malaysia under Mahathir was among the three countries - the other two being Turkey and China to raise Kashmir at UNGA meet in 2019.

Under the new Malaysian government led by PM Muhyiddin Yassin, both sides have been engaging with each other. India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar spoke to new Malaysian foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein immediately after new government took charge in Kuala Lumpur.

Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia Mridul Kumar has also met Malaysian foreign minister Hishammuddin several times. In fact, the Indian High Commissioner was the first envoy received by the Malaysian Foreign Minister on March 18, the day he took charge.

Both sides are also strengthening commercial ties, with trade deficit reducing from $4.3 bn to $3.4 bn in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19. Rice, sugar and high-speed diesel imports by India have risen. Under India's mega repatriation plan-- Vande Bharat Mission, 42 flights have taken from Malaysia bringing back 7000 Indians from mid-March till now.

New Delhi and Kuala Lumpur have also been cooperating under the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic with India allowing the export of HCQ and paracetamol to Malaysia.