New Delhi: In the Maldives' parliamentary election on Sunday, President Mohamed Muizzu’s ruling party secured a landslide victory by securing a two-thirds majority. This is expected to shift the political landscape of the archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean away from its traditional ally, India, and towards China.

The People's National Congress (PNC), led by President Mohamed Muizzu, is anticipated to secure about 62 of the 93 seats in Parliament, which is more than the required number of seats for a majority in the 93-member parliament. The Maldives Democratic Party (MDP), the main opposition party, is anticipated to win roughly 15 seats, reported news agency Reuters citing local news channels.

As Muizzu’s presidency remains unaffected, both Beijing and New Delhi’s quest for influence in the Indo-Pacific region is anticipated to tilt towards China. President Muizzu, who took office last year, has promised to steer away from the country's previous "India First" approach, causing tension in relations with New Delhi. Recently, his administration requested that Indian military personnel stationed at several locations depart the country’s territory.

The Democratic Party, led by former president Mohamed Nasheed, failed to secure any seats it contested. The party split from the Maldives Democratic Party (MDP) in 2023. Likewise, the newly formed party led by former president Abdulla Yameen also experienced defeat in all the seats it vied for, as per Reuters.

The People's National Congress (PNC) secured significant victories in areas once dominated by the MDP, including the capital Male, Addu City, and Kulhudhuffushi City in the north.

Voters had to choose 93 members to serve for the next five years from a total of 368 candidates in the parliamentary election. Voter turnout was 72.9%, according to the Maldives Elections Commission, which is lower than the 82% recorded in 2019.