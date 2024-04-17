Maldivian President Muizzu Gets Mired In Corruption Allegation; Oppn Demands Impeachment

Known for his hate for India and pro-China stance, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has landed into another controversy ahead of the Parliamentary polls in the island nation. A leaked report claimed involvement of Muizzu in corruption in 2018, a charge dismissed by him. Now, the opposition parties have demanded a probe and impeachment of the President. The opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and People's National Front (PNF) demanded an investigation into the matter.

According to local media reports, the political controversy began on Monday when an anonymous account, 'Hassan Kurusee,' shared leaked intelligence reports on social media. These reports purportedly included documents from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Maldives Monetary Authority and the Maldives Police Service, which allegedly implicated President Muizzu in corruption.

The Majlis elections are scheduled for Sunday, and the atmosphere has been tainted by accusations traded between the primary opposition, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), and Muizzu's People's National Congress (PNC).

“These reports, dated circa 2018, claim irregularities in money transfers to President Muizzu's personal bank account, highlighting 10 critical red flag indicators of financial misconduct. These indicators suggest involvement with politically exposed persons, embezzlement, structured transactions, and the use of corporate entities to hide fund origins,” news portal Maldives Republic (mvrepublic.Com) reported.

After leaked intelligence reports surfaced, former Vice President Dr. Mohamed Jameel Ahmed called for Muizzu's impeachment. Jameel took to his social media platform X to share these documents, highlighting the imperative of accountability across all levels of governance. He also accused President Muizzu of extensive corruption in his flagship Ras Male' development project and alleged excessive spending on public relations.

A total of 368 candidates are contesting for 93 seats in this year's parliamentary elections on April 21, according to media reports. The outcome of the elections will determine whether the opposition parties can act against President Muizzu, who assumed charge in November last year. (With PTI inputs)