'Male crew members were like vultures': Former UK Royal Navy lieutenant claims she suffered sexual harassment

New Delhi: A former Britain's Royal Navy lieutenant has claimed that she faced "a constant campaign of sexual bullying" and "physical assaults" on submarines. She also said that the male crew members on submarines were "like vultures whenever a new female would come in". A UK newspaper carried claims on Saturday (October 29, 2022) by former Navy Lt Sophie Brook that the men kept a "crush depth rape list" ranking female colleagues in the order they should be raped in the case of a catastrophic event.

Brook, 30, reportedly left the Royal Navy earlier this year and was later given a suspended jail sentence for sharing in an email sensitive information about her submarine's movement.

The newspaper quoted another, anonymous, navy whistleblower as saying women were constantly pestered for sex aboard submarines.

Women, notably, make up about 10% of full-time Royal Navy personnel and have been eligible to serve on submarines since 2011.

Meanwhile, the head of Britain's Royal Navy said he is "deeply disturbed" by allegations and that he has ordered an investigation.

Adm Ben Key said "these allegations are abhorrent".

"Sexual assault and harassment have no place in the Royal Navy and will not be tolerated," he said in a statement.

"I have directed my senior team to investigate these allegations thoroughly. Anyone who is found culpable will be held accountable for their actions regardless of their rank or status," Key said.

My response to recent allegations in the press on inappropriate behaviour in the Submarine Service: pic.twitter.com/HYQJklPjEk — First Sea Lord (@FirstSeaLord) October 28, 2022

The Ministry of Defence did not comment on specific allegations but said it accepted that more needs to be done about inappropriate behaviour.

(With agency inputs)