PAKISTAN NEWS

Man Shot Down In Pakistan After He Resists Robbers From Looting His Bike

The incident happened in Sarjani Sector 36 area of Karachi. The victim, identified as Faisal, along with his brother, resisted the robbers, who tried to steal their motorcycle before the robbers opened fire, the police said.

|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 11:27 PM IST|Source: ANI
Representational Image. (Pexels)

Karachi: A man was allegedly shot down in Karachi, Pakistan after he refused to hand over his bike to the robbers, Geo News reported citing the police. The incident happened in Sarjani Sector 36 area of Karachi. The victim, identified as Faisal, along with his brother, resisted the robbers, who tried to steal their motorcycle before the robbers opened fire, the police said.

Faisal was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim's brother said that he and Faisal were robbed of their belongings, including their salaries, at gunpoint by two gunmen on a motorcycle, as reported by Geo News. He added that the robbers fled after shooting down his brother.

"We work in a factory and were going home after receiving the salary. They [robbers] told my brother to hand over his bike but he refused," the victim's brother told Geo News. Faisal's father, Shabbir, claimed that the robbers stole Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 80,000 from the two brothers.

"Robbery incidents are a daily routine in the area," the victim's father said. Notably, street crimes in Karachi have been on the rise, with more than 50,000 incidents documented by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) between January and August of 2024, according to Geo News.

According to the figure, 208 cases are reported daily in the city, with crimes like snatching and stealing of mobile phones, cars and motorcycles being the most common. Around 100 people have lost their lives in these incidents. Nearly 500 others have also been wounded due to the gunshots fired by the robbers.

