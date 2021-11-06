हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New York

Man trapped inside wall of New York theatre rescued after two days, found naked

The firefighters drilled a hole in the wall to rescue the trapped person and found him naked, local media reported.

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 39-year-old man was rescued from inside a wall of a theatre in Syracuse, New York on Friday where he had been trapped for nearly two days. In a statement on Facebook, the Syracuse fire department said that firefighters "drilled a hole in the wall and utilised a fibre-optic camera" to determine the exact location of the trapped person.

The firefighters were called at around 07:30 local time (11:30 GMT) after a person was heard banging on the wall and pleading for help. According to local media, rescuers cut through the theatre's walls and found him trapped there naked.

John Kane, deputy chief of Syracuse fire department, told local US media that the man hid in a crawlspace for two days and was left trapped after he fell inside the wall of the theatre's male bathroom. "They then cut through drywall and tile to free the man, who was believed to have entered the theatre two or three days prior," officials told Syracuse.com.

Speaking to the local news outlet, Landmark Theatre director Mike Intaglietta said that the man was seen wandering around the Landmark Theatre but they assumed he had left, Intaglietta said. "I don't know if he was entering to keep warm or to use the bathroom. I don't know," he said.

The man appeared to be suffering from a mental illness and is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Meanwhile, no charges were filed against the man as of Friday afternoon.

