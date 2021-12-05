New Delhi: China does not just occupy countries and regions such as Tibet, East Turkistan, and Hong Kong; but also Manchukuo in its northeast which is also significant and has been illegally held by the Chinese Communist Party for decades, said Arslan Sartak, Prime Minister of the Government of Manchuria in Exile and President of the Concordia Association.

As per Arslan Sartak, Manchukuo was founded in 1932 and had established itself as a constitutional monarchy by 1934. By the 1940s, Manchukuo had become one of East Asia's fastest-growing states but was regrettably occupied by the Soviet Union in 1945 and eventually handed over to the PRC in 1949. China has been occupying the region illegally since then.

"Manchukuo, under pressure from the USSR, was in the process of establishing anti-communist mechanisms in their country in order to counter communist influence from the USSR and China. Following World War II's conclusion, Russia became the primary adversary to western nations such as the United States, and China took advantage of the upheaval to seize control of Manchukuo." said Arslan Sartak, Prime Minister of the Government of Manchuria in Exile and President of the Concordia Association during a webinar.

A webinar titled 'Manchurian Resistance against Chinese Communist Party's Occupation organised by Red Lantern Analytica aimed to educate participants about China's illegal occupation of Manchukuo.

Arslan stated,Since 1932, Manchuria has been a sovereign state, and China's illegal occupation will not change that fact. He also stated that China never followed correct international procedures in integrating Manchuria into China, and hence stills remains a sovereign state under international law added Arslan.

He also believes that Manchuria should be autonomous and independent of the CCP. He asserted that the Manchurian people cannot endure under CCP control and that the CCP had destroyed all political systems in Manchuria since assuming power.

Arslan recently reported an incident of Chinese orchestrated kidnapping of Manchurian nationalists and human rights advocates as recently as 2019. The current situation in Manchuria is extremely complicated and that the CCP engineered this predicament. Following its unlawful occupation of Manchukuo, the CCP began relocating Chinese people to Manchuria.

Similar to the Buddhists in Tibet and the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, the Manchurian people became minorities in their homelands.

"The situation has deteriorated to the point that it is difficult to tell the difference between the Manchurian people and those brought in by the Chinese to destroy Manchurian culture." Said Arslan.

Arslan asserts that the majority of ordinary Manchurians support restoring freedom to the region since the Chinese government has caused far too much pain and harships to the Manchurian people. The first step in combating China's illegal occupation is to spread the truth about Manchuria and prevent China's fake narrative from gaining the upper hand.

The second part would be to seek increased worldwide support for their cause, as international backing will be perceived as a source of hope for those still fighting China's unlawful occupation, and hope is much needed. The third component would be to establish a financial framework for the movement's funding.

According to Arslan, the third aspect is a critical component of achieving independence from China.

Arslan responded that while there was sufficient evidence to imply that the Covid-19 virus was developed by the CCP as a bioweapon, the Wuhan outbreak was not deliberate. He stated that the pandemic was triggered by an unintentional release of a half-finished virus created by China.

After the unintentional breakout, Beijing attempted to maximise the pandemic's destruction throughout the world. Arslan characterised China's activities as "looting in a burning home," implying that when the world was on fire as a result of the pandemic, the CCP capitalised on it.

Finally, Arslan was asked which nations in the world community he thought to be Manchuria's allies and whether he considered India to be an ally.

Arslan responded that India and Manchukuo have a historical connection that dates all the way back to 1943, when India was still governed by the British. And, while that historical bond has weakened considerably over the years and decades.

Arslan, as the exiled Prime Minister of Manchuria, still regards India as the country's primary partner in South Asia.



