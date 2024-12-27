Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday described former prime minister Manmohan Singh as an outstanding statesman and recalled his contribution in elevating India-Russia ties to a 'special and privileged strategic' partnership. In a condolence message, Putin said Singh accomplished a lot in promoting India's economic development and asserting its interests on the world stage. The strategic partnership between India and Russia was elevated to the level of 'special and privileged strategic partnership during the visit of the Russian president to India in December 2010.

Singh, who served as the prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and widely known as the architect of India's economic reforms, died on Thursday night. He was 92. "As prime minister and when serving in other high-ranking positions, he accomplished a lot in promoting India's economic development and asserting its interests on the world stage," Putin said.

"He also made a major personal contribution to strengthening friendly ties between our two countries by elevating them to the level of a special and privileged strategic partnership," the Russian president said. Putin also referred to his conversations with Singh.

"I had the occasion of talking with this remarkable man several times. We will cherish the memory of him," he said. The Russian president extended his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing of Singh.