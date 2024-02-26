LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, a prominent figure in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has made history by becoming the first woman chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province. The announcement came following a decisive victory in the election, where she secured a remarkable 220 votes, leaving her opponent, Rana Aftab Ahmad of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), without a single vote due to the boycott by SIC members.

Opposition Boycott

The Punjab Assembly session, overseen by the newly-elected Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan, saw members of the Sunni Ittehad Council boycotting the proceedings. Speaker Khan, in response, restricted the session solely to the chief ministerial elections, disallowing any speeches by lawmakers. Efforts to resolve the boycott led to the formation of a committee tasked with persuading the boycotting legislators to return to the Assembly.

Clear Majority Ensures Victory

Maryam Nawaz's candidacy faced opposition from Rana Aftab Ahmed of the Sunni Ittehad Council. Despite the competition, the PML-N's significant presence ensured Maryam Nawaz's triumph, securing a clear majority within the house.

PML-N Dominance Punjab Assembly

Prior to Maryam Nawaz's historic win, the PML-N had already showcased its strength in the Punjab Assembly by securing victories in the speaker and deputy speaker elections. Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan clinched the speaker's position with 224 votes, while Malik Zaheer Ahmed Channer secured the deputy speaker's post with 220 votes, solidifying the party's dominance.

Maryam Nawaz: A Brief Background

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, began her journey in politics after being actively involved in the family's philanthropic endeavors. Her political career gained momentum in 2012, and she played a pivotal role in the PML-N's election campaign during the 2013 general elections. Despite facing challenges, including a brief stint as the Chairperson of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, she continued to rise within the political sphere.

Parliamentary Debut

Maryam Nawaz's victory in the 2024 Pakistani general election marked her parliamentary debut, as she secured seats in both the National Assembly of Pakistan (NA) and the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, further solidifying her position as a key figure within the political landscape of Pakistan.