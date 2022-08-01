NewsWorld
MASS SHOOTING

Mass shooting in Orlando leaves 7 people hospitalised, assailant still at large

An unidentified hitman open fired on the crowd, leaving several injured. No reports of death so far. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
  • At 2:00 a.m., a brawl broke out followed by shooting at Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue
  • No reports of death, victims are in stable condition
  • At least 382 mass shootings have occurred in the US so far this year

Trending Photos

Washington: Seven persons were injured after a mass shooting in downtown Orlando, Florida, early Sunday morning, police said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith told reporters that the shooting followed a fight in the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue at 2:00 a.m. as the bars and restaurants were closing, Xinhua news agency reported.

An unidentified shooter pulled out a handgun and fired into the crowd, injuring seven people. All the victims are hospitalised and in stable condition, Smith said. Police are seeking information about the suspect.

The US has suffered at least 382 mass shootings so far this year, according to the latest data from the non-profit Gun Violence Archive.

 

