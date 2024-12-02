US President-elect Donald Trump chose his family for his administration, on Sunday, he announced that he would appoint Massad Boulos, a Lebanese billionaire and the father-in-law of his daughter Tiffany Trump, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

"I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene. He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community," Trump said in a social media post on Truth Social, as per ANI reports.

"Massad is a dealmaker and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests, and I am pleased to have him on our team!" Trump said in a social media post on Truth Social," he added.

According to The Hill, this appointment reflects a broader pattern of family ties in Trump's administration. Trump had previously announced the nomination of Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as ambassador to France.

(With ANI inputs)