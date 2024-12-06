Massive Cultural Shift: Muhammad Tops Baby Name Ranking In England, Not Charles Or Noah

Top Bay Names In England: In 2016, Sadiq Khan made headlines when he became the first Muslim Mayor of London. Khan is often hailed for his leadership and continues to serve in the capacity for the third consecutive term. Also, it was in 2016 that Muhammad emerged as the second most favoured name given to babies in England and Wales. Since then, 'Muhammad' name maintained the grip on the second spot.

Craze For 'Muhammad' Name

What is interesting is that the 'Muhammad' name first came into the top 100 in 1924. However, it has maintained its spot in the top 100 since 1997 and in the top 10 since 2016. It was at the second spot in 2022. In 2023, a total of 4,661 babies were named 'Muhammad', up from 4,177 in 2022, while Mohammed came in 28th with 1,601 and Mohammad came 68th with 835. Since 1924, 'Muhammad' made it to top 100 to top of the list in 100 years, indicating a cultural shift in the society. A total of 4,382 babies were named 'Nuh' and 3,556 kids were named 'Oliver'.

In previous years, three different spellings of the Arabic name Muhammad appeared among the top 100 baby boys' names in England and Wales. However, this marks the first year that a single spelling of the name has reached the top of the list.

According to the annual list produced by the Office for National Statistics, England and Wales, Muhammad took the first spot by replacing Noah. Oliver replaced George as the third most popular.

For 2023, the most popular names for baby girls—Olivia, Amelia, and Isla—remained the same as in the previous year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) annually reviews baby name trends, highlighting the most and least popular choices in England and Wales. The rankings are based on the precise spellings recorded at birth registration, with variations in spelling counted as separate names.

Muslim Population Growth

According to the Muslim Council Of Britain, the population of England & Wales is around 60 million including the Muslim population of 3.87 million. Between 2011 and 2021, the population of England and Wales grew by 3.52 million, with Muslim communities accounting for 1.16 million of this increase, contributing 33% to the overall growth.