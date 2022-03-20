Massive explosion in Pakistan's Sialkot Cannt area due to short circuit

New Delhi: A massive explosion occurred in Sialkot, situated in the north of Pakistan, on Sunday (March 20, 2022). The loud noise of blast was heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province.

Due to short-circuiting, an accidental fire broke out in an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison. Due to effective and timely response, the damages were immediately contained and fire has been extinguished.

"Pakistan - Multiple explosions at the Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. Initial indications are this is an ammunition storage area. A large fire is burning. Cause as yet unverified," Rishi Suri, editor of The Daily Milap said in a tweet.

#Pakistan - Multiple explosions at the #Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. Initial indications are this is an ammunition storage area. A large fire is burning. Cause as yet unverified. https://t.co/FGvCKDdobc — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) March 20, 2022

Meanwhile, several residents also posted videos of the alleged explosion on social media platforms.

No damage to property or loss of life. More information is awaited.

