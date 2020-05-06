Massive fire at residential tower in UAE's Sharjah, five injured

A massive fire broke out at a residential tower named Abbco Tower in UAE's Sharjah on Tuesday (April 5) night, leaving at least five people injured. The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported so far. According to Gulf News, Abbco Tower has 49 floors, excluding parking.

Khaleej Times reported that Abbco Tower is located next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. The raging inferno was brought under control by the Civil Defence crew from Mina fire station and Al Nahda. It added that seven people got injured and were treated at the site, while five were admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to Khaleej Times, over 250 families were evacuated from the residential tower, which consists of 36 residential flats and 20 levels of car parking.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and it is also unclear whether there are any Indians residing in the residential tower. The Indian Embassy in UAE is yet to make any statement in connection with this incident.