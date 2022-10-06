Mayor, police officers among several killed in shooting in Mexican town

New Delhi: A Mayor and several police officers were among those killed after gunmen opened fire in a Mexican town on Thursday (October 6, 2022). According to the latest media reports, the gunmen stormed the San Miguel Totolapan town hall in the southwestern Mexican state of Guerrero and killed at least 18 people including Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda. The Ministry of National Defence has now deployed army and navy units to the area to find the culprits.

As per reports, the attack has been blamed on the Los Tequileros criminal gang, which devastated Guerrero between 2015 and 2017. The group was known for threatening mayors of the region until its leader, Raybel Jacobo de Almonte was killed.

Meanwhile, Mayor Almeda's party, the Partido de la Revolución Democrática (PRD), condemned his "cowardly" assassination and demanded justice.

La Dirección Nacional Ejecutiva del #PRD condena el cobarde asesinato de nuestro compañero Conrado Mendoza Almeda, Alcalde de San Miguel Totolapan, #Guerrero. Exigimos justicia @FGEGuerrero, basta de violencia e impunidad. pic.twitter.com/MWq1IFbm0u — PRD (@PRDMexico) October 5, 2022

More details are awaited.