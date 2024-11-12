Foreign policy hardliner and longtime supporter of US-India relations, Senator Marco Rubio is expected to be President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of State. Multiple media outlets, citing Trump’s close sources, report that Rubio—currently a Senator from Florida—was on Trump’s initial list for vice president, though Trump ultimately chose JD Vance for that role.

Strong Backer of India Against China

Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, has a clear stance on global power dynamics. He sees India as a strong counter to China, both regionally and globally. Earlier this year, he introduced the US-India Defense Cooperation Act, a bill aimed at elevating India’s defense status to that of close US allies like Japan and Israel. Rubio’s proposal also seeks to grant India an exemption from CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), which otherwise restricts defense dealings with Russia—a key arms supplier for India.

Rubio expressed this stance ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s Washington visit, saying, “We are at a new stage in history where the US and India can strengthen this vital partnership, building on shared democratic values and interests.” He highlighted that both countries face a “growing threat from the Chinese Communist Party,” particularly in the Himalayas and Indian Ocean.

### Mixed Views on Russia and Ukraine

While Rubio has been vocal against Russia in some instances, he shares Trump’s view on ending the Ukraine conflict through compromise. Some see this approach as giving Russia an edge, though Rubio’s position suggests a practical stance on complex global conflicts.

Isolationist Streak Despite Foreign Focus

Despite his foreign policy engagement, Rubio has shown an “America First” tendency, voting against aid packages for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan in April, citing concerns about President Biden’s border policies. However, Rubio’s support for Israel remains firm.

Extensive Experience in Foreign Policy

Rubio brings significant experience to the role. He serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, chairs the Select Intelligence Committee, and is a member of the Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism. A former rival of Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries, Rubio endorsed him in both 2020 and the current election season.