41-Year-Old Japanese Man Earned Rs 69 Lakh In 2024 By Doing 'Nothing' - Know More

Morimoto, a 41-year-old father of a seven-year-old, has become famous in Japan as the rental "do-nothing" guy. He earned around $80,000 (approximately Rs 69 lakh) last year by offering his company to strangers who need non-romantic companionship. Morimoto receives about 1,000 requests every year. Initially, he charged between 10,000 yen (around Rs 5,400) and 30,000 yen (around Rs 16,200) for a two- to three-hour session. However, by late 2024, he switched to a "pay-as-you-wish" model, allowing clients to decide how much to pay for his time.

Morimoto has said he’s not sure if this payment model will work in the long run, but he enjoys the process and is curious to see how it evolves. He doesn’t see this work as a way to make a living but as an opportunity to experience life and enjoy unique moments.

Morimoto’s job as a paid companion highlights a growing need for emotional support during difficult or uncomfortable times. His service goes beyond regular social or professional relationships, providing people with someone to be there for them—whether to offer comfort, be present, or simply listen. Through his work, Morimoto offers more than just companionship; he provides emotional support to help individuals navigate challenges in their personal lives.