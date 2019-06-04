close

Donald Trump

Melania comes to Donald Trump's rescue after Queen Elizabeth II asks him a question

Trump, who is on a three-day state visit, was shown a pewter horse that he gave as a gift to Queen Elizabeth Il when they met in July 2018 and was asked whether he recognised it. Looking a bit puzzled, he replied "no".

London: US President Donald Trump was rescued from an embarrassing situation by his wife Melania when he failed to recognise a statuette at Buckingham Palace that he had gifted the Queen last summer, according to a media report.

Trump, who is on a three-day state visit, was shown a pewter horse that he gave as a gift to Queen Elizabeth II when they met in July 2018 and was asked whether he recognised it. Looking a bit puzzled, he replied "no", the Independent newspaper reported. First Lady Melania quickly came to his rescue, saying: "I think we gave that to the Queen."

He had given the thoroughbred statue in polished pewter on his visit to Windsor. It happened as the 93-year-old Queen was showing the President and his wife around an exhibition at the palace picture gallery of American artefacts on Monday.

Among the items she showed them were a display of golfing memorabilia and a draft copy of a telegram from George VI to US General Dwight Eisenhower after the D-Day invasion of France. 

Queen gifter President Trump first edition of Winston Churchill's "The Second World War" and a three-piece Duofold pen set using an obsidian design that was made exclusively for the monarch. 

