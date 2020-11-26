Melania to divorce Trump? She won’t leave Trump until January due to this reason

US First Lady Melania Trump would not divorce outgoing US President Donald Trump till he leaves the White House in January over fears he would take revenge and ‘punish her', said a former advisor. But Melania's spokeswoman has denied these claims as baseless.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, an ex aide of Trump wrote in detail about his relationship with Melania in a book called ‘Unhinged’. Now rumours are rife that Melania is planning to divorce Trump after his defeat in November 3 presidential election.

Melania married Trump in 2005 and earned her American citizenship in 2006.

Newman mentioned in her book that Trump is “vindictive” in nature and would make efforts to deport Trump should she try and divorce him.

She said: “He is a vindictive man, and I would not put anything past him.”

Newman also added: “Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce. If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her."

Menawhile, Melania's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, has rejected Newman’s comments and had said in August, "Trump rarely, if ever, interacted with Omarosa."

"It’s disappointing to her that she is lashing out and retaliating in such a self-serving way, especially after all the opportunities given to her by the President,” she added.

Sarah Sanders, the President’s former press secretary, also dismissed Newman’s claims as baseless and said her book was “riddled with lies and false accusations”.

Newman also said on ITV’s Lorraine in October that the Trumps’ relation with Melania was “very strange” with the couple going hot and cold on each other frequently.

She added: “I'm very cautious to comment on the dynamics of a marriage because you never know what goes on behind closed doors. But I have known this couple since they were dating, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired. What I have observed in the last 17 years would make your head spin. Sometimes they like each other but sometimes she is repulsed by him.”

Both Trump and Melania have also rejected claims that they are in a “transactional marriage”.

Mary Jordan, author of a biography on Melania, has said: “Love is complicated, and Trump love is ultra-complicated.”

She claimed they spend much of their time apart “and yet, she’s the first call he makes after a speech or a rally, because he trusts her – he doesn’t trust many people – and she watches on TV. So they have a very unusual relationship, but there is a bond there: they have a deal, right from the beginning. He loves himself, he loves his job, he’s got his own life and he spends a lot of time apart from her. And she’s absolutely fine with that.”