Melania Trump

Melania to divorce US President Donald Trump? Former adviser makes a big claim

Amid reports that US First Lady Melania Trump is planning to divorce President Donald Trump, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who penned the memoir Melania & Me, claimed the couple have “banter” together and it is highly unlikely that Melania would divorce Donald Trump. It is to be noted that the First Lady and President Trump are set to leave the White House in January 2021.

Wolkoff, who was once Melania's former senior advisor, told the Evening Standard, “She envisions herself in the south of France on a big yacht.”

Wolkoff, however, added that Melania's projects once Trump leaves office do include her husband of 15 years and she is not planning to split. About the Trumps’ relationship, Wolkoff added: “In privacy and around the dining table they have a banter.”

It is learnt that Melania is also planning to pen a memoir about her experience in the White House. Talking about the memoir, Wolkoff warned that she will release “mind-blowing” tapes of her and Melania's conversations if the book fails to stick to the facts.

“I am curious to see if she’s truthful or not because if I have to come out and protect myself I will,” Wolkoff told EXpress.co.uk.

THe reports about Melania's book plans surfaced few days ago when an insider said Melania was in discussions.

The anonymous source told Page Six: "Melania is in meetings to write her White House memoir. And it would be her money — a chance for her to earn on her own.”

They added: “I’m told her husband is encouraging her. She’s not done, or going as quietly as you might expect.”

The Page Six also said taht Trump has been “encouraging” Melania to go ahead with the plans.

